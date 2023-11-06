Rapoport: Bengals 'look like one of the best teams in the NFL' 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Cincinnati Bengals "look like one of the best teams in the NFL."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Cincinnati Bengals "look like one of the best teams in the NFL."
The Bills-Bengals game looked like two teams moving in opposite directions.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down five things that matter for fantasy football and five more that fantasy managers should not worry about.
The Bengals had no issue getting past the Bills on Sunday night.
Chicago acquired the edge rusher ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday.
The Bills will be trying to avenge a bad playoff loss to the Bengals.
Which AFC juggernaut will provide the most fantasy football juice in Week 9: the Bills or the Bengals?
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
What happened to Hamlin, even as he was given clearance to return by doctors and has been practicing, is still never far from his teammates' minds.
Rashan Gary returned from a torn ACL and has played in seven games with the Packers this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
Bill Belichick isn't going anywhere any time soon.
The 6-1 Eagles are upgrading their secondary.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Van Jefferson will get a fresh start with the Falcons after seeing very little playing time with the Rams in 2023.
Nate Tice explains how Chase's alignment is more helicopter now than airplane, demonstrates Lawrence's uncanny processing ability, shows love to the Lions' shot plays, and more.
The Buffalo Bills safety will be inactive when the team plays in Cincinnati against the Bengals.