Rapoport: Bengals, Joe Burrow agree to five-year, $275M contract extension
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow have agreed to a five-year, $275M contract extension.
Joe Burrow got paid.
The 26-year-old is back from his calf injury and focused on beating the Browns.
Joe Burrow was carted off the field after straining his calf in a training camp practice last month.
Burrow will reportedly be ready to start Week 1 against the Browns.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the inaugural episode of Zero Blitz by recapping an exciting start to the NFL season, where the Detroit Lions managed to hold off the depleted Kansas City Chiefs for a big victory. The trio recap the game and decide what's real and what's fake coming out of it. Later, the crew break down the Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow contract extensions, including the interesting timing of the Burrow announcement. Finally, the hosts get you ready for Week 1 of NFL action by giving the game they're most excited to watch this weekend.
