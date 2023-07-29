Rapoport: Bengals expected to sign XFL QB Reid Sinnett with Burrow sidelined
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting the Cincinnati Bengals expected to sign XFL quarterback Reid Sinnett with Joe Burrow sidelined.
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
