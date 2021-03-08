Rapoport: Bears unlikely to bring back offensive lineman Bobby Massie

Rapoport: Bears unlikely to bring back Bobby Massie originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are “not likely” to bring back right tackle Bobby Massie, according to a new report from Ian Rapoport.

The #Bears are not likely to exercise the option on OT Bobby Massie’s contract, another casualty of the cap crunch, source said. He’ll be a FA, saving them more than $5M vs. the cap & putting a starting caliber tackle on the market in a year when OTs are more valuable than ever. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2021

Massie initially joined the Bears in 2016, then signed a four-year, $32 million extension in 2019. According to OverTheCap, each year of that contract had a team option. Over his first three seasons, Massie was a reliable starter for the Bears, and only missed two games. But over the last two seasons, injuries have limited Massie. He missed half of the 2020 season with a knee injury, and missed six games in 2019 with an ankle injury.

The Bears used several players to replace Massie in 2020, but settled with Germain Ifedi towards the end of the year. Ifedi will also become a free agent soon, as he signed a one-year contract before the start of last season.

Last week, Adam Schefter reported that the Bears are planning on cutting Buster Skrine, as well.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!