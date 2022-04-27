Rapoport: Bears 'are not shopping' Robert Quinn 'NFL Now'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on the Chicago Bears future plans for linebacker Robert Quinn. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
A Lions draft mailbag video answering some questions with the Detroit Lions Podcast
Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas has learned that if a defensive back isn't physical, he will not see much playing time under Lovie Smith.
Since McDermott & Beane have been with the #Bills, here's some of their best picks at the draft. Shocker: Josh Allen is amongst them:
Tom Curran and Phil Perry break down what they believe the Patriots should do in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft and whether New England will try to trade up.
NFL insiders Jarrett Bell and Mike Jones break down their thoughts on if they think Patrick Mahomes would have seen this much success if he were drafted by the Chicago Bears.
Looking at One linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles in every round of the 2022 NFL Draft
Alex Ovechkin missed a game because of injury for just the 25th time in his 17-year NHL career.
He will finish his term with almost no support or respect from major athletic directors or many conference officials. Most have tried to run things without him.
Liberty's Malik Willis is the latest prospect whose stock has skyrocketed between the end of the season and now. Here's what a couple of experienced NFL scouts say.
Mickey Loomis says the Eagles initiated their bold trade in the first round, and the Saints were happy to accept the opportunity:
It's a strange year for the NFL draft, and our final mock draft reflects that — with a lot of guesswork.
Vince Wilfork's son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, recently pleaded guilty to stealing several prized possessions from the former Patriots star, including both of his Super Bowl rings.
The Niners star wiped the team from his Instagram a week ago.
Uncertainty is the dominant theme of the 2022 NFL draft, and there could be some surprising developments from early on in the first round.
The 49ers have not slammed the door on a Deebo Samuel trade. Deebo supposedly has slammed the door on returning to the 49ers. As the first round of the draft approaches, the clock ticks toward a potential deal that will send Deebo to a new team. On one hand, the 49ers could be trying to [more]
Addressing who breaks a tie in the draft room when the Cowboys are on the clock, Jerry Jones took a shot at Taco Charlton. “There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call. Who actually makes the call,” the Cowboys owner said, via Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Taco [more]
The Jacksonville Jaguars new contract with LT Cam Robinson changes the NFL draft dynamic for the Detroit Lions
There is more uncertainty at the top of the draft than there has been in many years, making any forecast a bit of an adventure. But we’re running out of time, so here’s another guess at how the top of the draft is going to go.
You're not the only one who thinks the Packers should take a receiver. One name in particular is showing up in a ton of NFL mock drafts.
Here's why the Eagles could trade up and back with their two first-round picks. Roseman likely already has the parameters in place for both scenarios.