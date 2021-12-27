Rapoport: Bears haven't made decision to fire Matt Nagy

Rapoport: Bears haven't made 'final decision' on Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Despite another disappointing season, the Bears have reportedly not made up their mind regarding Matt Nagy’s future.

“A firm and final decision has not been made,” said Ian Rapoport on “NFL Now.” “It sounds, based on (Nagy’s) words, like at least they will look at the entire product of four complete years before making a decision on which way to go for the next head coach.”

The words Rapoport is referring to when discussing Nagy’s future came from his media availability on Monday afternoon. When asked, Nagy said he was operating under the assumption that he will remain the Bears head coach throughout the remainder of the season.

Some thought that may not be the case, as a new NFL rule allows teams to interview new head coaching candidates two weeks early, if they’ve already fired their coach, or informed him that he won’t be returning next season. It’s unclear what the Bears have told Nagy about his job status heading into 2022.

Regardless, Nagy’s assumption he’ll finish the season with the team falls in line with the Bears’ history of waiting until the end of the season to make a head coaching change.

“This has always been an organization that has not made rash decisions, that has had plenty of patience and that has generally waited until the end of the year to make any sort of decision,” said Rapoport. “I think it’s pretty clear that it is very possible that Matt Nagy is coaching his final days as the coach of the Chicago Bears.”

