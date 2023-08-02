Rapoport: Bears could be possible landing spot for Yannick Ngakoue
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Chicago Bears could be a possible landing spot for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Chicago Bears could be a possible landing spot for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is staying in Minnesota.
The Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement to sign former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.
Liam Hendriks made five appearances after returning to the mound months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
With time running out on his 2023 season, Justin Thomas is digging deep trying to make the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
“Hopefully the steps that are being taken today will benefit him for the remaining part of his life," Yankees GM Brian Cashman said.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
New Mexico State’s program was shut down early last season and Greg Heiar was fired after hazing allegations and a deadly shooting.
As in previous years, there are some teams who don't have an obvious No. 1 running back fantasy managers can draft. Jorge Martin looks to clarify these groups.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
The success of the 2022 season said a lot about the Chiefs.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
Here's a breakdown of the major deals and reactions from Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
Kicking off our 'Rankings Week' on the pod, Matt Harmon and Sharp Football analyst Rich Hribar breakdown the key differences between fantasy rankings and player projections.
Few were as prepared as Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
The Pac-12 appears to be on life support. A decision from one of the four-corner schools could prove as a lifesaver or a death knell. College athletics is on fragile ground.
The NFL's Nickelodeon venture is a clever, deft way to reach football fans of the future.