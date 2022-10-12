Rapoport: How Astros-Mariners could impact Cardinals-Seahawks Week 6 game time
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares how the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners could impact the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks Week 6 game time.
Seattle head coach Pete Carroll mentioned on Monday that the kickoff time between the Seahawks and Cardinals could change if the Mariners are also hosting a playoff game on Sunday. The NFL has now confirmed that and there is a confirmed start time. If the Mariners are hosting the Astros for Game Four of their [more]
If Game 4 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, the Cardinals' game against the Seahawks will start at 2:30 AZ time.
FOX 13's Alyssa Charleston joins Good Day Seattle live from Houston to talk about the Mariner's recent loss against the Astros. Some are calling it one of the most devastating losses in franchise history, the players themselves are ready to bring back the chaos on Thursday.
The Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros in the ALDS in just a few hours, Ryan Divish with The Seattle Times joins Good Day Seattle to talk more about the game.
Players for the Seattle Mariners share their thoughts after a devastating loss against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Division Series playoffs.
Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
