Rapoport: Anthony Richardson suffered AC joint sprain, likely to miss a month
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered AC joint sprain, likely to miss a month.
Oklahoma jumped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 after beating Texas.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the action that took place on a very hectic Saturday of college football.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
Jimbo Fisher might have cost Texas A&M a win over Alabama. Mario Cristobal embarrassed himself and gave away a game. Week 7 wasn't great for college coaches in terms of decision-making.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Canes had a win in the bag before a stunning decision ended Miami's undefeated season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
The No. 2 pick in 2022 got the best of the top pick in this year's draft.
Stroud continues to validate the Texans' decision to draft him No. 2 ... and makes a case for why he should have been No. 1.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Thompson will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event.
Tyler Reddick jumped into the top eight ahead of the third round of the playoffs with a sixth-place finish.
It was a wild Week 5 Sunday slate in the NFL. We saw blowouts, fantasy breakouts and games go down to the wire. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and share their instant fantasy reactions to all the action on Sunday.