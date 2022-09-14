Rapoport: Alex Leatherwood out at least three games with mononucleosis
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports Chicago Bears offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood is out at least three games with mononucleosis.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports Chicago Bears offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood is out at least three games with mononucleosis.
The Falcons looked like they'd be one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they took the Saints to the wire. They won't be an easy out for LA.
The Detroit Lions' ailing offensive line got an infusion from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday with the signing of guard Kayode Awosika.
Here's where the Colts sit in the power rankings for Week 2
The Chicago Bears appear to have landed a huge steal in fifth-round rookie Dominique Robinson
The U.S. labor secretary is hosting talks with freight railroad and union officials in Washington on Wednesday. The Biden administration is seeking to avoid a railway shutdown Friday, which could cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars per day. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discussed the talks and how officials are preparing for a potential strike as well as what he knows so far about President Biden's trip to Detroit to promote his administration's investments in electric vehicles.
The Broncos defense will be down a starter for a while. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that safety Justin Simmons will miss some time. Simmons hurt his thigh during their season-opening loss to the Seahawks and the team is evaluating how long he’ll be out. Simmons has been [more]
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
Four of the cheapest tickets, four hot dogs, two soft drinks and two beers set you back almost $820 at Arrowhead Stadium. | Editorial
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he ultimately decided to get a haircut.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
LeSean McCoy unleashes on Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Known for his comical quotes in press conferences, Mike McDaniel unleashed another funny factoid from his time as a 49ers assistant coach.
The Eagles on Wednesday lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika to the Lions. By Reuben Frank
Lauren Carpenter looks ahead to Week 2 and reviews five players you should avoid putting in your starting lineups based on performance and matchups. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
Jeff Hicks highlights five specific matchups to take advantage of in fantasy football, Week 2.
Brothers. Gotta love 'em. Eli Manning offers a reminder of how the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning went their separate ways.