Rapoport: Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery for torn Achilles
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers Instagram story revealing he underwent surgery for torn Achilles.
The clock for the Jets QB's return has officially started.
Aaron Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, vowed to "rise again" in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.
