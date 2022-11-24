Rapoport: Aaron Rodgers has had broken thumb since Week 5
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had a broken thumb since Week 5.
Matt Harmon is joined by Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler for another great episode of Ekeler’s Edge. This week, the guys recap the Chargers loss to the Chiefs and talk with Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.
The Jayhawks and Badgers will tip at 10 a.m. on Thursday from the Bahamas. Here’s how to watch and what to look for.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to bench QB Zach Wilson, and while it's difficult it was the right decision for a team that's ready to win now.
LT Kolton Miller still limited for Raiders with shoulder/abdomen injuries
How have the QBs drafted in 2021 done in the NFL?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he has been playing with a broken thumb for the past six weeks.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Trey Lance was out of his walking boot and all smiles Monday night in Mexico City -- a welcome sight for the 49ers Faithful after the QB's heartbreaking injury.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.