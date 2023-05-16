Breaking News:

San Antonio Spurs win NBA Draft Lottery and the right to pick Victor Wembanyama

Rapoport: 2023 offseason is 'the target' for Bengals to get Burrow extension done

NFL Highlights

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow are targeting the 2023 offseason for the time to strike a deal on a contract extension for their franchise QB.