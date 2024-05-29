Rapids replace Mir with West Indies spinner Walsh

Hayden Walsh has played 39 T20 internationals for West Indies [Getty Images]

Worcestershire Rapids have signed West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh for their upcoming T20 Blast campaign.

The 32-year-old is a replacement for Pakistan spinner Usama Mir, who was unable to obtain the right paperwork for a planned stint at New Road.

Walsh has played 39 T20 internationals for West Indies and 23 ODIs and is a handy lower-order batter.

“I am thrilled to join Worcestershire and be part of such a prestigious club," Walsh told the club website.

“It’s an exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Rapids begin their T20 Blast campaign against Lancashire on Friday.