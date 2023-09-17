Rapid thoughts on Texas’ 31-10 victory over Wyoming

Texas defeated Wyoming on Saturday night. Correct it, flush it and move on. Unfortunately, the correcting portion of that process will take plenty of time.

The quarterback was off target on the night. Quinn Ewers would tell you as much. The receivers continued their dropping woes. The offensive line allowed pressure and sacks that it didn’t allow against Alabama. The defense allowed a long touchdown run.

It wasn’t a pretty performance, but the team showed resilience to finish in the fashion it did. So while I wouldn’t feel thrilled about the performance if I were head coach Steve Sarkisian, the group showed resolve that it hasn’t showed in past seasons.

Here’s what we’re taking away from how Texas played against Wyoming.

More inconsistency

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) is thrown off a catch by Wyoming cornerback Daylen Wilson (26) in the Longhorns’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys, Saturday, Sept. 16 at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Texas was again inconsistent in the passing game. Drops have emerged as a leading culprit, though off-target passes continued to be a theme for Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers. Benching Ewers would be the wrong move. If you don’t believe that, watch how Alabama performed without Jalen Milroe on Saturday. Even so, we need to see moderate improvement in passing game efficiency each week.

Fourth quarter dominance

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy catches a pass and runs for an eight yard gain in the first quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys, Saturday, Sept. 16 at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Last week, Texas defeated Alabama 21-8 in the fourth quarter. Against Wyoming, the Longhorns won the final period 21-0. The way in which the team is finishing games is commendable.

Defense quietly performs well

Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Wieland (11) is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) and defensive end Barryn Sorrell (88) in the second quarter of the game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Take away Wyoming’s 62-yard touchdown run to start the game and the Texas defense had a dominant night. The defensive line and defensive backs Jahdae Barron and Jerrin Thompson were seen flying around on the night. This is a good defense, and one the team can rely upon in Big 12 play.

Sarkisian made the game too hard

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) leaps over the Wyoming defense to get a first down in the first quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys, Saturday, Sept. 16 at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks ran for 164 yards on the night. Albeit, head coach Steve Sarkisian too badly wanted to get things going in the passing game. Sometimes it’s okay not to get the passing game going. Sometimes it’s just not your quarterback’s night. Sarkisian can prove plenty by pivoting from pass-centric play calling when it isn’t there. He appeared to make that adjustment in the second half.

Texas still in good shape for Baylor

Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda (17) searches for a pass in the game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Texas should beat Baylor next week. Nevertheless, if this week is any indication, we might have to endure a sluggish start again. The Longhorns need to prove they can be trusted to play good football in lesser games.

Best start since 2012

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Texas starts 3-0 for the first time since 2012. Its next objective needs to be getting to 4-0 more than any other objective. Longhorns players appeared to be looking at the big picture too much rather than the task ahead. Texas will look to reach its next milestone with a road win against Baylor.

