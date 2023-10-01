Rapid reaction to the Boston Celtics’ trade for Jrue Holiday

The Boston Celtics have made a significant move by acquiring Jrue Holiday in a trade, making waves in the Eastern Conference arms race. The trade involved the Celtics receiving Holiday from the Blazers in exchange for big man Robert Williams III, 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, and two first-round picks.

Holiday brings a versatile skill set to the Celtics’ offense, excelling in pick-and-roll situations and as a pull-up shooter. He can create opportunities for his teammates and navigate switching defenses effectively. On defense, Holiday is a standout pick-and-roll defender with the ability to guard both guards and forwards effectively and adds another dimension to the team’s defense.

The eponymous host of the Volume “Hoops Tonight With Jason Timpf” gave a rapid reaction to the deal when it broke.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what he had to say about it.

