Raphinha tipped for £85m Saudi Arabia move; Luis Diaz to Barcelona becomes possibility

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been tipped for a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, potentially opening the door for Luis Diaz to join the Catalan giants.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal are desperate to recruit former Leeds United star Raphinha over the next few months, with manager Jorge Jesus particularly keen on his signature.

Jesus has already contacted Barcelona over a potential transfer and the Brazil international, who is currently representing his country at the 2024 Copa America, could join his fellow countrymen Neymar and Malcom at Al Hilal.

Reportedly, Barcelona would need somewhere between £76m and £85m to allow Raphinha to leave Spain. Offering such a huge sum is not thought to be an issue for Al Hilal, who will also grant him a sizeable wage increase.

It's worth noting that Raphinha is keen to continue in Catalonia but Barcelona are eager to raise funds this summer given their precarious financial situation. Receiving such an enormous transfer fee for the 27-year-old would help them massively.

BARCELONA COULD REPLACE RAPHINHA WITH LUIS DIAZ

It's no secret that Barcelona are huge admirers of Liverpool winger Diaz and have been consistently linked with him during recent weeks.

Some reports have suggested that the Reds will not deny Diaz his dream move to Catalonia, but they would need a minimum of £50m to allow a move. However, it has been previously claimed that the Colombian's price tag would be £75m or more.

Barcelona's financial issues had seemingly made a transfer impossible but if the La Liga giants were able to cash in on Raphinha, it could facilitate a move for Diaz.

The 27-year-old had a hit-and-miss 2023/24 season for the Reds, finishing the campaign with 13 goals and five assists in all competitions.

Diaz was particularly impressive in the second half of last season but he still failed to provide for the Reds consistently, often flattering to deceive on the left wing.

Liverpool have been linked with signing a new wide forward this summer and Diaz's exit would force the Reds to dip into the market.

