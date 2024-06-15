Raphinha sticks up for Brazil squad following criticism from Ronaldinho

Raphinha made a statement of support for his team-mates after former player Ronaldinho criticized the Brazil national team.

The Brazilian legend made headlines on Saturday after claiming he will 'boycott' watching the national team at the Copa América due to the squad's mentality.

"This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years," said Ronaldinho on Instagram. "It has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority ... A lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football."

Raphinha, meanwhile, revealed that the players were surprised by the bold statement. Instead, he backed his team-mates in front of the media as they hope to win another international title.

Here is what he had to say...

Brazil start their Copa América on Monday, June 24, against Costa Rica.