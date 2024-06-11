Raphinha sends message to Barcelona board over summer transfer

Barcelona star Raphinha has informed the board at the La Liga giants of his plans beyond the upcoming summer.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have on Tuesday provided the latest on developments behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital.

It has of course long been rumoured in the media that the Barcelona brass are ready to bid farewell to Raphinha over the coming months.

Despite the former Leeds United man having continued to produce at a solid level this past season, he has been identified as one of the more expendable members of Hansi Flick’s squad, owing to his natural position on the right wing clashing with that of Lamine Yamal.

As much comes amid interest in his services on the part of a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia, and the Premier League alike.

As of yet, it is unclear what kind of impact the change on the bench at Barcelona will have on Raphinha’s future, with Hansi Flick yet to run the rule over his new squad.

Safe to say, however, that the 27-year-old himself is in no two minds when it comes to as much

As per the aforementioned Sport:

‘The Brazilian has already communicated internally that he has no intention of leaving Barça this summer.’

Not only that, but, crucially, it is added that Deco ‘will not force Raphinha out’.

Conor Laird | GSFN