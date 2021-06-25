Raphael Varane wants Manchester United move as Real Madrid enter period of transition

Raphael Varane is starring for France at Euro 2020 (AFP)

Raphael Varane wants to join Manchester United due to his belief that now is the time for a new experience in his career.

The France centre-back’s decision comes as Real Madrid enter a period of transition.

The centre-half, 28, is United’s top defensive target, with Villareal and Spain star Pau Torres seen as an alternative.

One of the many stumbling blocks to sign Varane would be his wages, as he is pushing to earn as much as £400,000 a week.

United are wary of overpaying for contracts after issues with previous purchases such as Alexis Sanchez.

However, there is also the attraction of doing an otherwise easy deal for a world-class centre-half in his prime.

Varane feels now is the time to change clubs after almost a decade at Madrid, with the La Liga giants facing an uncertain future with Carlo Ancelotti replacing Zinedine Zidane this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also an option for Varane, but his preference is to move to the Premier League.

United meanwhile remain at a standstill in their pursuit of England winger Jadon Sancho due to a gap between their valuation of the 21-year-old and the figure Borussia Dortmund have in mind.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s guided United to second in the Premier League last season, while also inspiring a Europa League run to the final, only to fall short against Torres’s Villarreal.

