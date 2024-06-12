Raphael Varane opens talks with David Beckham’s Inter Miami

Raphael Varane helped Manchester United win the FA Cup in his final appearance for the club. Now he looks set to move his career from Europe to America are starting talks with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

The former France international waved an emotional goodbye to United fans after the 3-2 win over Newcastle United last month, bringing his three-year stint at the club to an end.

He would also play in the 2-1 win over rivals Man City at Wembley. Varane lifted his second trophy as a United player that day. Far less than what he achieved during his 10-years at Real Madrid.

Varane made 95 appearances for United from 2021 to 2024, helping Erik ten Hag win the Carabao Cup in the Dutchman’s first season in charge. Injuries often help him back but he was a Rolls Royce defender when fit.

Former Manchester United defender MLS bound

The former Real Madrid star could now be heading to Major League Soccer (MLS) to link up with United legend Beckham.

Inter Miami were founded by Becks six years ago and they boast stars like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.

The next to join them could be Varane.

According to reports coming out of Argentina, Inter Miami may sign Varane.

It is believed Varane’s representatives are in discussions over moving to America and signing for Inter Miami.

🚨#InterMiami INICIÓ CONVERSACIONES para CONTRATAR a Raphael Varane. 👉🏾El marcador central 🇫🇷 de 31 años está con el pase en su poder tras finalizar contrato con #ManUtd ℹ️ de @arielsenosiain pic.twitter.com/IX36NGd9MJ — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) June 12, 2024

Varane may not be able to play at the highest level anymore, but he still has a lot to offer in a league like the MLS.

Miami’s three designated player spots are currently taken up by Busquets, Messi and Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana.

However, Miami could axe Campana to make room for Varane.

I wouldn’t blame them either.

