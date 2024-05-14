Raphael Varane announces Man United departure in emotional message to fans

Raphael Varane has confirmed he will leave Manchester United this summer.

The legendary defender, who joined the club from Real Madrid, will depart following three seasons at Old Trafford.

He shared an emotional message with fans on social media as the decision was announced on Tuesday 14 May.

“It has been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt,” Varane said.

“I fell in love with the club, with the fans.”

Varane made 93 appearances for Man United and helped guide them to success in the Carabao Cup last season.