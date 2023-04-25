Rapha and Paul Smith launch a new collection inspired by '60s jersey design

Rapha Paul Smith

Rapha and Paul Smith have launched a new special edition collection of cycling accessories and jerseys. The new collection draws on the decades-long friendship between Rapha founder Simon Mottram and designer and lifelong cycling fan Paul Smith. According to Rapha, the collection speaks to cycling, friendships, community and creativity.

The collection contains riding accessories like caps, socks and shoes as well as two cycling jerseys. Taking inspiration from the highly detailed 1960s era of cycling jersey design. There will be an exclusive Rapha Cycling Club (RCC) jersey in blue, plus an alternate black version with the iconic Paul Smith stripes which will be available from Paul Smith.

Rapha says the contrasting colourways of the jerseys show the two versions of historic racing jerseys. The physical, full-colour jersey and the monochrome version immortalised in television images, posters and newspaper clippings.

Rapha Paul Smith

The collection consists of a classic long-sleeve jersey in two versions, cap, socks, shoes and glasses and features the leaping rabbit motif, Artist Stripe-inspired zip tape, reflective patch and contrasting Rapha cycling club stripe.

Rapha founder Simon Mottram said: “Paul and I are really just two long-time fans of cycling. We share decades of excitement about racing and veneration of cycling heroes - something that brought us together from the earliest days of our friendship. This collaboration was our opportunity to bring that shared history to life, and to tell the stories of so many other friendships founded in cycling from around the world.”

Paul Smith said: “Collaborating with Rapha and Simon once again has been such an honour – working with someone with shared ideals is always a great pleasure. We were both brimming with ideas for this latest collection, and I hope it shines with our love of the sport as well as our fascination with vintage cycling jerseys.”

Rapha Paul Smith

Rapha also supplies cycling kit to the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost women's and men's professional teams. The 2023 Pro team kit is also now available to purchase from Rapha. Canadian racer Alison Jackson recently wore the kit to ride to victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

The pro cycling team kits have been an eye-catching shade of pink for several years, but Rapha says the range has been developed for 2023 to deliver pure performance in parallel with increased comfort. The range includes staple race kit like the Pro Team aero jersey as well as accessories like the bucket hat and musette.

Pro rider Esteban Chaves said, "I really like it, it feels like a second skin, the part of the neck is awesome because you don't feel anything, and the weight - there's almost nothing there."

"I love the upgrades to the new Pro Team Aero jersey, the aero fabric on the sleeves fits perfectly over the upper arm and shoulder without any wrinkles," said Lizzy Banks, of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB. "I love putting on this kit, it always makes me feel so special and you can't help but smile when you catch a reflection of yourself in a car or shop window. The new design is strikingly simple, and as a side benefit to looking awesome makes me feel so safe out on the roads."

The new Rapha and Paul Smith collections as well as the 2023 Rapha Pro team kit are available from Rapha. cc and PaulSmith.com