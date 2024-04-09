Rape charge against former KU basketball player dropped

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The rape charges against former KU men’s basketball player Arterio Morris are being dropped, according to court documents.

The state of Kansas and the Douglas Deputy District Attorney of Douglas County asked the court to dismiss all charges in Morris’ case on Tuesday.

Morris was arrested and charged in September of 2023 for an alleged rape in August. He was dismissed from the KU men’s basketball team shorty after his arrest. A separate assault case involving Morris was closed earlier in that same month.

The rape charge was dropped without prejudice and due to insufficient evidence.

“For about two years we have stayed silent waiting for justice to run its course, but also trusting that the truth would come to light; which is that I am not guilty of the horrible allegations made against me.” Morris said in a post on social media. “It has been a path of trials, sorrow and despair; but also one in which I was able to grow and become wiser to discern who I invite into my life.”

Before being removed from the team, Morris planned to play his sophomore season in Lawrence after one year with the University of Texas.

“Today, I close a horrible chapter in my life and now look into my future with hope and with more desire to be who I was destined to be. I am moving forward with God and my family by side.”

