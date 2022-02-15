A ransomware gang claims it has hacked the 49ers, contending that it has stolen some of the team’s financial data.

Via the Associated Press, the group known as BlackByte posted team documents in a file marked “2020 invoices” in a site on the dark web.

The team has acknowledged a “network security incident” involving some of its corporate IT network systems.

“To date, we have no indication that this incident involves systems outside of our corporate network, such as those connected to Levi’s Stadium operations or ticket holders,” the team said in a statement provided to the AP. This implies that the attack involves systems inside the corporate network, which presumably entails a potentially broad range of information.

The team has said that it notified law enforcement and hired cybersecurity firms to assist in the process.

Ransomware gang claims it hacked 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk