Ransom honored for 2,000th assist, Stars top Guerin

Sep. 8—Western Boone junior Janie Ransom hit a major milestone on Tuesday night during the Stars' win at Danville.

Ransom collected her 2,000th career assist in the Stars' win needing just 2 1/2 years to do it.

Ransom was honored before Western Boone's match against Guerin Catholic on Thursday night.

After the ceremony, the Stars played one of their best matches of the season, topping the Golden Eagles 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-18).

Ransom had 37 assists in the match.

Raegan Durbin had 23 kills on just 36 attempts, and is less than 100 away from her 1,000th kill. She added seven digs.

Alayna Christner had eight kills and four blocks, while Emmerson Gott had five kills.

Olivia Smith had six digs.

Western Boone, now 9-2, competes in the Noblesville Invitational on Saturday.

Zionsville

After dropping their first match of the season on Wednesday night to Carmel, Zionsville bounced back with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-19) win over Franklin Central.

Josie Imes had 11 kills in the match, with Sophia Poehlein having nine. Elli Strecker had six kills, with Sadie Meenan and Isabelle Poehlein having five each.

Claudia Antcliff had 21 digs, with Imes having nine and Sophia Poehlein having eight. Leah Killinger had seven digs.

Mya Cunningham had 36 assists and six digs.

Zionsville hosts their invitational on Saturday.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.