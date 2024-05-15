Rans calls it a career in running at IUPUI

May 14—Caston product Mitchell Rans has ran his last race for the IUPUI Jaguars.

The distance standout has one more year of eligibility left for the men's cross country and track and field teams at IUPUI but has instead decided to call it a career.

Rans recently graduated from IUPUI with a double major in communications and English.

He has one more COVID year of eligibility he could use but is instead going to focus on his schooling as a graduate student in IUPUI's sports journalism program, the first of its kind in the United States. He started the program on Monday this week.

"They send people to places for big sporting events a lot like the Olympics, Final Four, Super Bowl, etc.," Rans said. "I am not fully sure yet what kind of job I want but anything really that sounds interesting and fun to me and I enjoy. I have one more year of school left."

After a standout high school career at Caston in which he made four straight appearances to the State Finals in cross country, Rans joined a strong program at IUPUI and continued to steadily improve as a distance runner.

This past cross country season Rans was the fifth Jaguar to cross the finish line when he helped the team match its best-ever finish at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional, where the Jaguars placed eighth out of 30 teams. Rans placed 70th overall out of 209 runners with a time of 31:18.9 in the 10K event.

"Probably the highlight of running for me this past year was tying for the highest place ever for our university at Cross Country Regionals in November," he said.

Rans' final event of his running career at IUPUI was at the Horizon League Track and Field Championships May 3-5 at Rochester, Michigan. He placed 20th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:14.15 and 13th in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 32:29.77.

"It was okay," Rans said. "Every race is different everyone comes to learn. Some races are tactical, some go out fast, some go out slow, and a lot of times you just have to race what the race gives you and it doesn't always go the way you think it will go before it starts. And sometimes you have good days, great ones, okay ones, and bad ones. But you also finish knowing it's all okay."

Rans knew it would be his final event when he finished. He said all in all he has great memories from his final year of running.

"Definitely spending my last year with a lot of my best friends and just practicing with them and racing with them. But also everything we did outside of running too," he said.

"The best memories and highlights from my career overall is just that I met so many incredible people because and through the sport of running. I met so many of my friends through it, I made friends with other athletes because of it, and it helped teach me so many things along the way."

He added it wasn't an easy decision on whether or not to continue.

"The hardest thing for me was just that realizing I wouldn't see all of my friends every single day anymore. They will still be my friends forever but I won't see them every day anymore," he said. "There are others in my class who I know feel the same way too. It just happens when you get older. But your heart and mind will always tell you when it's time to retire and I knew it was my time. It's time for me to just run and not have to worry about all of the factors I use to have to worry about."