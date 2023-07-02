Rankings, X-factor and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

We have ended another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week about the Rams that Cardinals fans should know.

Sean McVay a top-10 coach

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams had a rough year last season after a Super Bowl win but that hasn’t changed the perception of head coach Sean McVay. PFF included him in their list of top 10 head coaches.

Raheem Morris a top-10 DC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

McVay isn’t the only top-10 coach on the staff. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was PFF’s No. 7 DC in the league.

Rams sign CB

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams added a veteran to their secondary, signing former 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Cooper Kupp a top draft steal

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In ESPN’s top 50 draft steals in the last decade, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was ranked No. 4.

Van Jefferson an X-factor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Receiver Van Jefferson, battling for one of the top receiver jobs in 2023, was named the Rams’ X-factor for the coming season.

