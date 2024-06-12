Rankings Spotlight: Ohio State could challenge for most five-stars ever

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Commitment season is here and the 2025 team rankings are about to see a major reshuffling as July draws closer. The nation’s elite prospects are honing in on their program of choice and, as we’ve seen in the past, many of the top-ranked players in the Rivals250 often end up choosing the same program.

*****

*****

Birm/DTE

The elite football programs around the country are chasing the five-star recruits in hopes of amassing dominant players at every position. So far only nine have verbally committed but Ohio State holds four of those commitments.

Quarterback Tavien St. Clair, offensive tackle Carter Lowe and defensive backs Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord are already onboard with Ryan Day and his staff in Columbus. LSU and USC hold two five-star commitments apiece while Florida State has one.

The strong foundation Ohio State has already put together begs the question: Could Ohio State sign the most five-stars ever?

There are only 18 prospects with a five-star rating in the 2025 class and that total will roughly double before the end of the rankings cycle. The Buckeyes are major contenders for three uncommitted five-stars in David Sanders Jr., Dakorien Moore and Jordon Davison. Trey McNutt holds Ohio State in high regard as well and he could end up a five-star before all is said and done.

Georgia (2018) and USC (2004) hold the record of eight five-star signees in a single class – and the Trojans' numbers were aided by two five-star junior college prospects – but Ohio State has a path to at least match them.

Take a look at the 10 recruiting classes that featured the most five-star signees.

T-1. GEORGIA 2018 (8)

*****

T-1. USC 2004 (8)

*****

3. ALABAMA 2017 (7)

*****

T-4. ALABAMA 2014 (6)

*****

T-4. CLEMSON 2018 (6)

*****

T-4. FLORIDA STATE 2002 (6)

*****

T-4. OHIO STATE 2017 (6)

*****

T-4. TEXAS 2002 (6)

*****

T-4. TEXAS A&M 2022 (6)

*****

T-4. USC 2007 (6)