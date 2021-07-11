Rankings, Seahawks offensive changes and more Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans to know

At the conclusion of another week in the NFL offseason, it is time to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals. What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Player rankings

The Seahawks have some quality players in the rosters. Two players on offense were named among the best in the NFL at their positions. Receiver Tyler Lockett was named the third-best slot receiver in the NFL, while fellow wideout DK Metcalf was named the 15th-best outside receiver in the league.

Seahawks offense might not be too different in 2021

The Seahawks changed offensive coordinators, replacing Brian Schottenheimer with former Rams assistant Shane Waldron. One would suppose the Seahawks' offense in 2021 will resemble that of the Rams. Quarterback Russell Wilson says it isn't a massive departure.

Richard Sherman doesn't rule out return to Seahawks

Sherman remains a free agent this offseason. He has spent his entire career in the NFC West, beginning with the Seahawks and then joining the 49ers. Apparently, there has been some discussion between Sherman and Seattle coach Pete Carroll about a possible return. Sherman doesn't rule out the possibility.

Shead wanted to coach for Seahawks for a while

Former Seahawks defensive back DeShawn Shead is now part of Pete Carroll's staff as a defensive assistant who works with the DBs. This was apparently a long time coming. Dating back to his playing days, he was interested in working with Carroll as a coach in the NFL.

