Rankings Roundtable: Takeaways from 2025, 2026 rankings update

The rankings for the classes of 2025 and 2026 received makeovers this week, and there was plenty of movement to discuss inside both groups. This weekend’s roundtable deals with the rankings week that was, as rankings contributors Jason Jordan and Houston Wilson join Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy to address three questions related to the Rivals150 refresh.

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Tuesday: Five-Star Countdown for 2025

Wednesday: New Rivals150 for 2025 | Biggest storylines

Thursday: New position rankings for 2025

Friday: New Rivals150 for 2026 | Biggest storylines

*****

1. WHICH PROSPECT DID YOU HELP PUSH UP EITHER SET OF RANKINGS THAT YOU THINK WILL MAKE YOU LOOK SMART IN THE END?

Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Cassidy: “I’m a big believer in Jordan Smith, and had no problem at all moving him to the precipice of the top 5. The upside is there, but so too is the consistency of production against top-tier talent. Smith impacts the game in a long list of ways and is possibly as well-rounded as any guard in the country despite lacking the truly elite athleticism of fellow five-stars Brandon McCoy Jr. and Ikenna Alozie. Still, I’ll hitch my wagon to a skilled scorer with an elite motor and a high basketball IQ any day.”

Jordan: “Kaden Magwood just because of his consistency and his mentality. At the risk of sounding cheesy and cliche, he really does implore a Mamba mentality when he’s competing, whether he’s attacking the rim, running the offense or draining NBA threes. He had a strong season at Oak Hill and raised the bar to dominance in the adidas 3SSB. He’s a safe bet to continue to ascend.”

Wilson: “When Eric Reibe is on, there are not a lot of big men that I have seen dominate like him. Standing at 7-foot, he can finish well around the rim, hit mid-range shots consistently and stretch his game out to the perimeter. Defensively, he is a stud, too, and is improving as a rim protector. This past week he was selected to the NBPA Top 100 All Camp Team, showing the same type of production he had at the end of this high school and the current AAU season, which is a major reason why he moved up 41 spots to 68 in the country.”

*****

2. WHICH DEBUTING PROSPECT IN EITHER CLASS DO YOU EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO CLIMB UP THE RANKINGS AS TIME PASSES?

Cassidy: “Class-of-2025 forward Brady Koehler broke into the rankings this time around and the 6-foot-8 wing has some obvious untapped upside. My personal sample size on Koehler is still relatively small compared to a lot of other players in the 2025 class, having seen him live just twice this year, but it feels as though the Indy Heat standout could make yet a statement at Peach Jam this July. The long and fluid Koehler has ensured that there will be more eyes on him going forward by beginning to turn potential into production this spring. I don’t think the top 50 is out of reach for the smooth and versatile Koehler, who packs serious two-way potential.”

Jordan: “I really like Mike Williams and what’s he’s been able to do this summer in the Nike EYBL. He’s been consistently strong with great feel and versatility as a scorer. He’s got the pedigree being the son of former NBA player and current Jackson State head coach Mo Williams. He’s won in high school and carried that over to the circuit season which speaks to his consistency. I thoroughly expect that ascension to continue having watched him multiple times this summer.”

Wilson: “For me I have to go with Prince-Alexander Moody. Before Moody got hurt with an injury this past winter, he was having a great season with Bishop McNamara out of the WCAC. He is an athlete that is always wired to score the ball and push the ball in tempo. Heading into July for Team Takeover he should be fully healthy and back on the court for a Peach Jam Run. With a handful of high major offers already, I expect that list to only grow sooner rather than later."

*****

3. WHICH 2025 PROSPECT DO YOU FEEL IS BEING UNDER-RECRUITED AS THINGS STAND?

Cassidy: “Kayden Mingo has seen his share of new offers roll in this spring, but it still feels as though the long, athletic two-way guard should have a few more opportunities as things stand. Whatever the case, however, Mingo projects as a potential steal for involved programs such as Penn State, Virginia Tech, Cal and Wake Forest."

Jordan: “I’ll go with Jaion Pitt, who’s turned in a strong summer with AZ Unity and then recently a strong showing for Canada in the FIBA U18 championships. Pitt was also one of only three players that were top 10 in the Nike EYBL Scholastic in both rebounds and blocks. He’s 6-foot-8 and a jack-of-all-trades type of player on both ends. California, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and others are in the mix, but for him to be solid in so many areas I’d expect his recruitment to turn up even more going toward July.”

Wilson: “Jaron McKie in my opinion is getting a little overlooked. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard from Philadelphia is currently slotted at 137 in the updated 2025 rankings but I think he has the potential to be closer to the 100 spot when it is time for another update. Reports from NBPA Top 100 Camp were strong on McKie, which is a good sign as he went head-to-head against some of the top high schoolers from around the country for multiple days. If McKie has a good July, I would expect some higher-level schools to try and get involved with McKie.”