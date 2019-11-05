Rankings Radar: How Alabama landed Louisiana players

Ennpxvlk2nkdzfwjm7px

Even though Nick Saban left LSU after the 2004 season, he never really left Louisiana.

After Saban's short stint with the Miami Dolphins, he resurfaced at Alabama and revitalized one of college football's blueblood programs, bringing the Crimson Tide back to the pinnacle of the sport. He has done this, at least in part, by dominating in recruiting, and Saban has had a lot of success poaching top talent from his old stomping grounds in Louisiana.

Rivals Texas/Louisiana Analyst Sam Spiegelman takes a look at some of the best prospects that Saban has signed out of Louisiana during his time with the Crimson Tide.

Allen was one of those recruits that, depending on the day and time, could be leaning toward either LSU or Alabama. Early on in his recruitment, he was all LSU, but he publicly declared the Tide as his leader. The converse was true as well. After going back and forth between LSU and Alabama, Allen gave a surprisingly early commitment to the Crimson Tide soon after the coaching change at LSU.

Cam Cameron, the Tigers' offensive coordinator, was the area recruiter for Allen and his departure weighed heavily on the four-star linebacker. Even though Allen committed to Alabama, he continued to visit LSU officially and unofficially, and rumor has it that Allen even brought an LSU hat to his Signing Day ceremony.

Bolden was a high school quarterback for West Monroe -- and an athletic one at that. At the time, LSU was ushering in Matt Canada's offense in Baton Rouge and was searching for athletes to plug into the slot. The same goes for Alabama, which tabbed Brian Daboll of the New England Patriots to do the same. LSU worked out Bolden at its elite summer camp, but then began to look at other receivers instead. Alabama pounced on Bolden and landed his commitment that summer.

Carter was front and center at one point in this LSU-Alabama rivalry. As a highly-touted underclassman, Carter visited both programs multiple times and was an early Crimson Tide pledge, but he backed off of that commitment right before his senior season. Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami and Baylor were heavily involved down the stretch, and right before National Signing Day, Carter made a secret, unreported visit back to LSU. He committed and signed with Alabama a few days later.

