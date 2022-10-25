Rankings pod: Jets and Jags' backfields

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Lawrence Jackson (@LordDontLose) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) do a deep dive on Patriots/Bears before looking into Week 8's most challenging rankings.

They debate if Justin Fields is a streamer or starter and whether the Bears' backfield is big enough for the two of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Elsewhere at running back, they try to set the dividing line for both Travis Etienne and Raheem Mostert, and examine the Jets' post-Breece Hall backfield. At receiver, they wonder if DeAndre Hopkins is already back to WR1 status. Finally, they question if Tom Brady still belongs in the top 12 at all.

