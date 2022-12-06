Rankings pod: Cowboys RBs + Tua or Herbert

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Lawrence Jackson (@LordDontLose) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) start with the surprise news of Titans GM Jon Robinson's firing before breaking down Monday Night Football. Is Alvin Kamara still an RB2? How should fantasy managers decide between Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White?

They then dive into Week 14's toughest rankings, debating Cam Akers and the Dolphins' backfield at running back before evaluating DeAndre Hopkins, Nico Collins and Corey Davis at wide receiver. How high is too high for the Cowboys' running backs against the Texans? They end by deciding if they prefer Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert for Week 14 at quarterback.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

