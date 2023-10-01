Rankings update: Can Notre Dame football climb back into Top 10 after comeback vs. Duke?

After Notre Dame's final-drive 21-14 win over Duke Saturday night in North Carolina, the Irish climbed back into the top 10 in the Associated Press poll and moved up two spots in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Notre Dame moved up two spots in the coaches poll from No. 13 to No. 11 while Duke dropped from 16 to 21 with the loss to the Irish.

In the AP poll, Notre Dame landed at No. 10, up from No.11 while Duke slipped to No. 19, previously No. 17.

Nos. 1 and 2 remained the same in both polls with Georgia and Michigan holding down those spots, respectively. Ohio State, which beat the Irish on a final-seconds plunge into the end zone two Saturdays ago at Notre Dame Stadium, remained at No. 3 in the coaches poll and No. 4 in the AP poll. Texas holds the No. 3 spot in the AP poll and the No. 4 spot in the coaches poll.

Notre Dame's next opponent Louisville (5-0) climbed into both polls this week at No. 25 after being unranked. The Irish (5-1) are scheduled to meet the Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Unio Stadium in Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).

Unbeaten Southern Cal (5-0), which Notre Dame plays on Oct. 14 at home (7:30 p.m./NBC-Peacock), sits at No. 7 in the coaches poll and No. 9 in AP.

Among other opponents, Clemson (3-2), which will host the Irish on Nov. 4, is receiving votes in both polls.

