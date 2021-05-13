Rankings the Falcons’ five toughest games in 2021

The 2021 Atlanta Falcons schedule has been released and our friends over at BetMGM are projecting the team to win eight games this season. However, with a 17th game added this year, eight wins would still equate to a losing season.

Unlike last year when they had one of the toughest schedules in the league, the Falcons have the third-lowest strength of schedule based off the 2020 records of their opponents. Here are Atlanta’s five toughest matchups this season.

5 | @San Francisco 49ers - Week 15

The 49ers didn't live up to their Super Bowl aspirations in 2020. Injuries derailed their season and with a possible new quarterback in 2021, San Francisco appears destined to be a top contender once again. BetMGM projects the 49ers to get 11 or more wins in 2021. Considering that this matchup will be on the back end of their 12-game gauntlet run, the Falcons could be reaching deep into their depth chart to get production by this point in the year.

4 | Home vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Week 1

Julio Jones

Week 1 is always a tough matchup. Just ask the Indianapolis Colts, who lost to Jacksonville in Week 1 before the Jaguars dropped their next 15 games. The Falcons have a new coaching staff, different schemes and a roster that is extremely top heavy. Week 1 will be a tough battle no matter who they face, but the Eagles have many of the same issues that have plagued Atlanta in recent years. In fact, the Falcons open up as 3.5 point favorites over their fellow birds.

3 | Home vs. New Orleans Saints - Week 18

New Orleans is never an easy matchup. Both teams have shown that no matter the record, either one can pull the upset and play spoiler. With Tampa Bay as the likely divisional runaway, this matchup could play as a decider of who gets second or third in the NFC South. The Falcons have lost three straight home games against the Saints and have only managed two wins over their biggest rivals over the last three seasons. With this being the final game of the season, anything goes in this Week 18 showdown.

2 | @Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 2

They're the defending Super Bowl champs. Not to mention, they are the first team in the free agency era to return all 22 starters on both sides of the ball in an attempt to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy. Throw in the fact that the Falcons travel to play them in just the second week of the season, it makes it all the more difficult. Matt Ryan has never managed to beat Tom Brady and, barring any injury, has two more shots in 2021. However, their first road matchup will be the tougher of the two games.

1 | @Buffalo Bills - Week 17

It is fair to say that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a much better team, but the reason I place Tampa Bay at No. 2 is the same reason I place the Bills at No. 1: timing. The Bills are a great team, in fact, they are direct competitors with Kansas City for the top team in the AFC. However, playing on the road in Buffalo, in January, is extremely daunting. Not only do you have to consider the cold temperature, but Buffalo averages wind speeds of 11 miles per hour in the months of December and January. Luckily, this game will be played at 1:00 p.m. ET and not in the evening.

