Rankings don't love IU football 2024 recruiting class, but there are some ‘sneaky finds’

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen put together the highest ranked class in school history just two years ago.

It ranked No. 25 nationally and fifth in the Big Ten.

The rankings aren’t as pretty for a 2024 class that has grown to 17 verbal commitments amidst a flurry of activity this summer. The Hoosiers currently have the 56th-ranked class in the country and only UCLA and Northwestern have a lower ranked class within the conference.

Talking Indiana football recruiting with 247Sports

The Herald-Times spoke with 247Sports’ longtime Midwest football recruiting analyst Allen Trieu to see if there’s cause for concern or optimism about Allen’s recent recruiting efforts.

Herald-Times: What are your initial impressions of Indiana’s 2024 class?

Allen Trieu: "We think really highly of the quarterback Tim Carpenter. We were surprised given his physical abilities that more schools didn't go after him. We think he's a great find and good pick-up.

You want your quarterback to be the foundational piece of the class, and we think he has a chance to be really, really good there.

I also think it's important at a program like Indiana, to be really strong and talented on both lines of scrimmage and this class is good especially on the offensive line. You aren't always get a ton of ready-made guys, so you want developmental type athletic, long bodies. The offensive line and quarterback are the two spots that really stand out."

HT: Indiana has four verbal commitments on the offensive line with two of those recruits — Austin Leibfied and Mitch Verstegen — coming out of Wisconsin, a rarity for Indiana during Allen’s tenure. Did you get a chance to see them at any camps?

AT: "They didn't go places that we were able to see them, but those are strong pickups from looking at their backgrounds and film.

If you aren't at Georgia or Alabama, you probably aren't getting a ton of ready made guys. Everybody is a project after that and I think you want guys that have athletic ability, length and frames. I think these are ideal developmental power five recruits.

I know there have been some changes at the University of Wisconsin, so they didn't have a chance to comb their state as much as normal, but it's tough to go into a neighboring state and bring in guys like that. Both of them were good finds and good recruiting job."

HT: What about Javier Etheridge? He’s only listed at 5-foot-10 and 156 pounds, but you wouldn’t necessarily know it from his junior year highlights. Etheridge was a two-way starter for Mt. Heathy in Cincinnati, but you reported Indiana was looking at him as a receiver.

AT: "Over the course of watching Indiana football, they seem to always have a skill guy that can make some things happen in space. I think he's maybe a little bit taller version of a Shane Wynn kind of guy, who also came from the state of Ohio. I think he's a guy that could help them in the return game and I think he was a really good pickup when you look at some of the schools that offered him and were interested in him."

HT: One other recruit I wanted to get your thoughts on is Clarkston tight end Brody Kosin, who seems like he has plenty of upside.

AT: "I have seen him quite a bit. He goes to a really good high school because of that they are fairly run heavy so when you watch his Hudl you don't get a total appreciation of what kind of athlete he is.

He played basketball and having seen him in 7-on-7, he's a much better receiver than maybe his film shows because his high school didn't throw a ton.I think he's another one that's kind of a sneaky find."

HT: Indiana has a decent-sized class this year, but they have really hit the transfer portal hard over the last two years. Has that had an impact on how they have approached their high school recruiting at all?

AT: "They haven't really done anything too different than they always have. I think they draw a good radius, they always get into the southeast a little bit, but have a midwest base. I think this year’s class is pretty balanced, but they have shown they can go into different parts of the country and get kids.

I think with coach Allen being a defensive guy, you always see guys (they recruit) are physical and play the game with intensity. I don't think they have strayed too much from that formula. I think this year there's some upside and ceiling with these kids more so than some of their past classes."

HT: And of the transfers they landed last cycle, any one you covered out of high school who you think will be a good fit with the Hoosiers?

AT: "Andre Carter is a guy that can have an impact. He was a really good player at Western that was part of a good defensive line. I thought he was a power five guy out of high school, Western did a good job of recruiting and maybe got a little lucky. A lot of schools wanted him. That was a good get for Indiana."

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana Hoosiers football 2024 recruiting class has 'sneaky finds'