Rankings: Davante Adams Returns

Week 6 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: It feels like Patrick Mahomes is off to a slow start, and yet, he is the QB5 by average points. Ahead of him, Russell Wilson is on bye and Dak Prescott (ankle) is done for the season. Mahomes is missing Sammy Watkins (hamstring) for Week 6, but the well-rested Chiefs will be facing a short-week’d and injury-depleted Bills Defense. The Bills are quietly allowing the league’s 24th most passing yards. … An inconsistent Kyler Murray needed to put a big day on film vs. the laughingstock Jets. He responded with a career-high 380 passing yards and yet another rushing score. Perhaps the Cowboys will find themselves in fewer shootouts with Dak Prescott on the shelf, but Big D remains a green light matchup for enemy quarterbacks. … Josh Allen had his first bad 2020 start vs. the Titans, turning in his first two-INT performance while posting season lows in completion percentage (63.4) and yards per attempt (6.4). The Chiefs are no joke of a pass defense, but the projected scoring environment (57.5) keeps Allen locked into the top three. … Heating up, Deshaun Watson gets a Titans Defense that must go from padding up 2-3 total times in three weeks to playing two games in six days. Watson is averaging nearly nine yards per attempt.

We know a lot of it is game flow, but Lamar Jackson is averaging just 169 yards passing since his explosive Week 1, producing 6.13 yards per attempt. He’s found the end zone on the ground only one time all season, rendering him the QB17 by average points. We are going to need to see more against an Eagles Defense that could be missing Darius Slay (concussion), but the initial line of BAL -7.5 suggests another contest where Jackson won’t have to throw much in the second half. … Laying waste to everything in his path so far this season, Aaron Rodgers comes off bye to his toughest matchup of 2020 in the Bucs. He will be doing so with Davante Adams (ankle) back in the fold. Rodgers has yet to average fewer than 8.0 yards per attempt in a game. … COVID-19 cost Cam Newton a potential shootout in the Chiefs, though he returns from the lazaretto as the QB7 by average points. The Broncos have only played four games and they are still tied for eighth in QB rushing yards allowed (96). Sure, it is largely due to one run from Sam Darnold, but if Darnold can do that, what can Cam accomplish?

The QB11 by average points through five games — read, an actual sample size — Gamblin’* Gardner Minshew (*Minshew is actually quite conservative) gets a Lions “defense” that’s settled down a bit in recent weeks but still lacks the personnel to slow passing attacks. … First it was Kenny Golladay missing time, now it’s Adrian Peterson earning a “commitment” in the Lions’ backfield. We have yet to see 2019 Matthew Stafford this season. Hopefully a Jaguars Defense with injuries at every level brings it out of him in a game with a 54.5 over/under. The Jags are coughing up 8.8 yards per attempt. … The QB12 by average points, Ryan Fitzpatrick has turned in three huge days and two duds. Hilariously, Fitz is fifth in quarterback rushing (131). Maybe this will finally be the week the Jets get Adam Gase fired. … Did Ben Roethlisberger just discover a nuclear weapon in his receiver corps? Chase Claypool’s rapid emergence again guarantees Ben one of the league’s best receiver groups. Only the Seahawks and Falcons are permitting more weekly passing yards than Cleveland. … Ryan Tannehill is back on his you know what, producing three scores on 28 attempts against the Bills. His big-play efficiency is primed to break the bending Texans.

Andy Dalton is a league-average player who has traditionally known what to do with weapons. He has never had as many as he does now. Of Week 6 concern is a Cardinals Defense quietly allowing the fifth fewest passing yards. … With one score in his past three games, Matt Ryan has been doing his best Daniel Jones impression. Perhaps he will be buoyed by Dan Quinn’s firing, but Julio Jones’ (hamstring) continued limbo renders Ryan a risky QB1 even for an above-average matchup in the Vikings. … Predictably, Kirk Cousins finally had to clear 30 attempts against the Seahawks. The Falcons are another shootout spot, but four-point favorites at home vs. a terrible run defense, the Vikes will ground-and-pound even without Dalvin Cook. … Tom Brady badly, badly needs Chris Godwin (hamstring) to return. He can’t keep funneling six targets to the Tyler Johnsons of the world. The Packers are surrendering a 72.2 completion percentage and 8.1 YPA. Godwin’s health will determine Brady’s final rank. … The 49ers’ injury-ravaged defense just made Ryan Fitzpatrick look like Lamar Jackson. Even if half of Jared Goff’s attempts are behind the line of scrimmage, he will have little trouble posting top-18 numbers.

Teddy Bridgewater has a pathological aversion to throwing for more than two touchdowns. It’s not going to happen against the Bears. … Despite how bad his eye test has been, Carson Wentz is the QB16 by average points thanks in part to three rushing scores. Perhaps settling into his B-team supporting cast like he did in 2019, Wentz is nevertheless set up to fail vs. the Ravens’ imposing defense. … Joe Burrow was flat out terrible vs. the Ravens on Sunday. Although helped by a soft schedule, the Colts are permitting by far the fewest quarterback fantasy points. Burrow’s floor is higher than last week suggested, but there is little room for Week 6 ceiling. … Whatever went on with Kyle Allen last week, it should not happen again. Feel-good story that he was, Alex Smith didn’t look like he belonged on an NFL field. … The QB28 by average points, Baker Mayfield will stay down vs. the Steelers. … As bad as humanly possible before his Week 5 benching, Jimmy Garoppolo at least avoided aggravations with his troublesome ankle. He will be better, but it’s probably not going to happen against Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Week 6 Running Backs

RB Notes: The Cowboys’ burden is back on Ezekiel Elliott’s shoulders following Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. Although he has yet to have a 100-yard game on the ground, Zeke has cleared 100 yards from scrimmage in 4-of-5 contests. Amongst active Week 6 backs, only Aaron Jones is averaging more weekly half-PPR points. … Derrick Henry handled a “season-low” 19 carries even as the Titans boat raced the Bills on Tuesday evening. Averaging 27 weekly touches, Henry has still yet to have “the big one.” The Texans’ sieve-like run defense — 160 yards per game — presents a golden opportunity. … Alexander Mattison seamlessly slid in for 23 touches after Dalvin Cook came up gimpy in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. He turned them into 136 yards, with the bulk of that coming in the two quarters Cook missed. Bad against everything, the Falcons are particularly vulnerable to running back receptions. That safeguards Mattison’s floor and boosts his ceiling. … The Bucs’ league-best run defense will be adjusting to life without Vita Vea vs. Aaron Jones. Vea’s absence is a huge loss for the Bucs for a contest where they find themselves as one-point home underdogs in a game with a 55 over/under. Jones’ 25 touchdowns since the start of last season are two more than any other player.

Kareem Hunt posted a “disappointing” 93 yards from scrimmage against the Colts, but his usage was there. Hunt’s 23 touches were his most since Week 5 2018. The Steelers are another brutal matchup. We are trusting in Hunt’s talent and role. … Mike Davis’ 30 receptions are tied for third in football since Christian McCaffrey (high-ankle sprain) went down. He is the RB3 by total half-PPR points over the past three weeks. … Run-game flow was not good for James Robinson vs. the Texans, but he compensated with at least four catches for the third straight game. The Lions don’t allow many running back receptions … because they have been permitting by far the most rushing yardage. Robinson’s role and workload are both secure. … Joe Mixon has handled 30-plus touches while catching six passes each of the past two weeks. In Week 4, he ate. In Week 5, he was sacrificed to save Joe Burrow. Hopefully he can split the difference vs. a Colts D that will likely be missing Darius Leonard (groin) for the second consecutive week. … Amongst running backs actually playing in Week 6, Todd Gurley is the RB11 by average points in half-PPR leagues. There’s no law that says you have to like it. This week’s 54.5 over/under helps.

Leonard Fournette (ankle) will be back. Does it matter for Ronald Jones, who led the league in rushing (217) during Fournette’s two-game absence? The Packers are permitting the second most running back fantasy points. … Jonathan Taylor is averaging 72 yards from scrimmage since his seemingly star-making, 28-touch turn in Week 2. We need to see it against a Bengals Defense hemorrhaging 5.2 yards per carry and 159 rushing yards per game. If we don’t, Taylor will no longer receive RB1 benefit of the doubt. … Raheem Mostert has 182 yards rushing on 19 carries over his past two games. Even after last week’s disaster, the Niners are modest 3.5-point home ‘dogs to the Rams. … Operating on extra rest, Devin Singletary Week 5 face planted despite Zack Moss’ (toe) surprise absence. The place to get the Chiefs is on the ground, but game script could be an issue for the Bills after the Titans dominated it on Tuesday. … Miles Sanders scored a 74-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Steelers and finished with 80 yards rushing. Seems hard to do. Sanders’ workloads have fallen back over the past two weeks after two games of matchup-proof usage. As Joe Mixon just found out, the Ravens are as tough as it gets on the ground.

Week 5 against the Raiders was a test Clyde Edwards-Helaire needed to pass. Instead, he failed. Averaging 52 yards rushing since Week 1, CEH’s weekly 4/42 as a pass catcher isn’t quite enough to bridge the RB1 difference, especially since he seems to be ineffective as a goal-line back. All that being said, fantasy managers can still count on eventual eruptions in this offense. … The Dolphins have been pleased enough with Myles Gaskin’s play that they’ve made Jordan Howard a healthy scratch. Gaskin converted a Week 5 goal-line carry. There should be more vs. the howlingly-bad Jets. ... David Montgomery has spectacularly failed both the eye and box score tests the past two weeks. Hopefully his increased receiving usage finally pays off in fantasy vs. the Panthers’ bottom-basement run D. … A 31-yard garbage time run made David Johnson’s Week 5 his best effort since the opener. A Titans Defense silver plattering a league-worst 5.5 yards per carry will hopefully keep the party going for Week 6. … Antonio Gibson has a toe injury but is getting in limited practices. Scared-rabbit Alex Smith checkdowns once again made J.D. McKissic a going concern in Washington’s Week 5 backfield. With Kyle Allen back under center, hopefully Gibson can pick up on the modest weekly progress he was making under Dwayne Haskins. .. Jerick McKinnon touched the ball three times in Raheem Mostert’s Week 5 return. Yep.

This is unlikely to be Melvin Gordon’s final rankings resting place following his DUI arrest. If we get no further comment from coach Vic Fangio, however, it stands to reason Gordon may only be “suspended” for a series or two vs. the Patriots. Phillip Lindsay is on the PPR FLEX radar. … Kenyan Drake finally scored in his third straight smash spot, but there is no longer daylight between him and Chase Edmonds. With Drake failing to offer big plays or a receiving threat, Edmonds is stepping into the void to provide both. … Devonta Freeman is “taking control” of the Giants’ backfield, whatever that means at this point. … Remember Damien Harris? It will have been nearly two weeks since his impressive 2020 debut against the Chiefs when he takes the field vs. the Broncos. I am betting on that performance — admittedly a pure guess — on the RB2/3 borderline. … James White caught seven passes in his Week 4 return. He is retaking his rightful place in his ancestral RB 24-30 homeland. … The Rams’ backfield has fully devolved. If I were coach Sean McVay, I would make sure Darrell Henderson sees 15-18 touches again. I have no clue if this will happen. I just think he’s the Rams’ best back. … Mark Ingram’s 11 Week 5 carries were the most by any Ravens back this season. Yikes. … C.D. Carter lays out the reasons we should have some Week 6 faith in D’Andre Swift.

Week 6 Receivers

WR Notes: On a heater, Adam Thielen will stay hot vs. what might just be the worst damn defense in the league in the Falcons. … DeAndre Hopkins shook off his Week 4 ankle injury to rough up the Jets. With Dak Prescott (ankle) on the shelf, the Cowboys may no longer be a perpetual-shootout machine, but Hopkins will get his vs. a defense coughing up the third most receiver fantasy points. … Mike Zimmer had the Vikings’ pass defense fixed for about a half. Then DK Metcalf took over. With Julio Jones (hamstring) looking doubtful for Week 6, Calvin Ridley should once again soar past 10 targets. … Davante Adams (hamstring) could have played in Week 4. Now he’s well and truly rested following the Packers’ Week 5 bye. A battle with Carlton Davis awaits. The targets are coming either way. … My summer instinct was that Stefon Diggs would be a highly-volatile WR2. The fall reality has been a locked-in WR1, with floor to match his ceiling. It is worth noting that the Chiefs are permitting the fourth fewest receiver fantasy points. … A.J. Brown took advantage of Tre'Davious White’s (back) Week 5 absence. Tyreek Hill would love to do the same thing.

The Panthers are doing everything they can to keep opposing passing attacks underneath. That suits the Bears just fine. Allen Robinson has reached nine targets in 5-of-5 contests, clearing 90 yards each of the past three weeks. … No more Mr. Nice Kenny Golladay? 100 percent healthy coming off the Lions’ bye, Golladay will be facing a Jaguars Defense with critical injuries at every level. The Lions are three-point road favorites for a tilt with a 54.5 over/under. … Coming off his first quiet effort, Amari Cooper will be adjusting to life with Andy Dalton. Whatever your criticisms of Dalton, he’s always gotten his stars their numbers. … Power forward Mike Evans keeps converting his dunks. The Packers have quite the rim protector in Jaire Alexander, so Tom Brady’s alley oops will have to be on point. … Behind Evans, the Bucs might finally be getting Chris Godwin (hamstring) back. The Bucs’ Nos. 3-5 receivers haven’t exactly been picking up Godwin’s slack. Even with the injury uncertainty, Godwin would immediately slot back into the WR12-14 range. … With 31 percent of the season in the books, Robby Anderson is fourth in receiving (489). He’s finished below six catches and 99 yards once. The Bears hand out the second fewest wideout fantasy points, but Anderson commands rankings respect.

Whatever Washington did last week, let’s hope they don’t do it again vs. the undermanned Giants. More settled quarterback play and a better matchup should return Terry McLaurin to his rightful WR1 production. … Will Fuller will occasionally lose you a week, but he’s a wideout capable of single-handedly winning them. The Titans are somewhere in between as a matchup. … DeVante Parker got to pack it in early vs. the 49ers. The Jets are as good of a matchup. Expect Parker to bounce back to 5-6 receptions with week-winning upside. … Jamison Crowder is the Jets’ entire offense. 7/104 every time out, Crowder has found the end zone in 2-of-3 appearances. … I need to double check this, but I think the 49ers’ Nos. 1-7 cornerbacks are injured. Volume will remain a problem for Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods in the Rams’ conservative offense. This week’s matchup is not. … A.J. Brown returned in style vs. the Bills. The Texans’ pass defense has bent enough that it should soon break. … Air yards are cool. Targets are better. D.J. Moore needs more of the latter behind new No. 1 Robby Anderson.

We know everything has changed for the Cowboys’ offense. We should still expect Andy Dalton to funnel looks CeeDee Lamb’s way in the slot. It is exquisite deep threat Michael Gallup who takes the biggest hit in Dak Prescott’s absence. Gallup’s week-winning upside still keeps him in the top 36. … Marquise Brown feels so close to exploding and winning a matchup. Might Darius Slay’s concussion finally be what does it? Lamar Jackson has to stop missing his speed demon on wide-open touchdowns. … Odell Beckham is keeping his floor tidy. Aside from his Week 4 rushing-fueled explosion, the same is not true of his ceiling. … The Colts are another tough matchup for Tyler Boyd. Joe Burrow’s slot man has managed to catch at least four passes every week. … Even if Diontae Johnson (back) misses Week 6, it won’t suddenly return JuJu Smith-Schuster to top-18 status. JuJu’s averaged intended air yards are a miniscule 5.1, the third lowest in the league via NextGenStats. He’s become a glorified chain mover for Ben Roethlisberger’s diminished arm. Chase Claypool, meanwhile, commands notice as a WR2 even if it screams “chasing points.” If someone goes 7/110/3 (plus a rushing score, PLUS a 42-yarder called back by ticky-tack OPI), you chase. The Browns struggle to police the slot, giving JuJu a small rankings edge.

Justin Jefferson’s targets remain limited enough that he’s a WR2 gamble. The good news, you can have monster days against the Falcons on only 4-5 looks. … Julian Edelman is getting back Cam Newton. Week 2’s deep usage seems unlikely to follow. . … The truth is, even with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) sidelined, Mecole Hardman’s floor remains low. You simply have to get his increased ceiling odds into your lineup. … It probably won’t be against the Colts’ elite defense, but Tee Higgins is going to have a massive game one of these Sundays. … T.Y. Hilton has called out for squeaky wheel treatment. We will see if Philip Rivers’ arm is still capable of applying the grease. … It’s been better late than never for Laviska Shenault’s fantasy emergence. With D.J. Chark (ankle) once again hurt, Shenault might actually cash in his A+ matchup with the Lions after his fantasy-famous Week 3 disaster vs. the Dolphins. … Better late than never also applies to Brandin Cooks’ Week 5 eruption. We have been down this road enough times, though, to know there is no such thing as “momentum” with the Texans’ No. 2 wideout. … Preston Williams came back to life literally immediately after I said he was no longer WR3 viable. The Jets will do all they can to get a hot streak going. … If someone catches 10 passes for a team with no wideouts, you give them a gander. If only Travis Fulgham’s matchup (vs. BAL) were better.

Week 6 Tight Ends

TE Notes: George Kittle’s 15/183/1 Week 4 explosion has been sandwiched by a pair of 4/44 efforts. Especially with the 49ers’ quarterbacks playing poorly, Week 6 probably won’t be a ceiling day vs. the Rams’ stout seam defense. … Mark Andrews has yet to reach 60 yards, but he’s coming off season highs in catches (six) and targets (nine). Andrews has continued to find the end zone, doing so five times in five games. … Now up to TE3 status by average points in half PPR leagues, Jonnu Smith has been doing quite the Andrews impression. One of the only members of this year’s “upside” tight end group to actually live up to the hype, Smith is a top-five option until further notice. … Right behind Smith is Robert Tonyan, who has banged down the TE1 door with five touchdowns in three games. That includes three in Week 4, as well as back-to-back 50-yard efforts. Even as Davante Adams (ankle) returns for Week 6, Allen Lazard sits. Tonyan’s niche in the Packers’ offense should not be a passing fancy.

Is Zach Ertz washed? His 0.72 yards per route run rank 38th amongst tight ends. It’s nearly two yards less than Kittle and Jonnu, for instance. With Dallas Goedert (ankle) having an outside shot at returning this week, Ertz could be a tumbler. With injury uncertainty, Goedert would remain a low-end TE1. … Mike Gesicki has had two blowups and three invisibility cloaks. He will have decent odds of the former vs. the accidentally-tanking Jets. … T.J. Hockenson has season highs of five catches and 62 yards. Somehow, that is good for TE10 by average points status in half-PPR leagues. That kind of year. Week 6 opponent Jacksonville is coughing up the eighth most seam points. … Pathetically, three straight 40-yard efforts put Eric Ebron in the TE1 mix. The Browns are permitting the sixth most TE fantasy points. … Even with Julio Jones (hamstring), Hayden Hurst hasn’t been getting it done. Not compiling — he’s finished under 10 yards in 2-of-3 games — Hurst needs a big play or touchdown to pay any dividends whatsoever.

Evan Engram has been all usage and no production. That is still more to go on than we have with many tight ends. The WFT is handing out the fifth most tight end fantasy points. You would think at some point Engram will fall into the end zone. … Neither the Cardinals or Panthers are gifting their usual fantasy points up the seam. I will give Jimmy Graham the Week 6 rankings advantage over Dalton Schultz. Graham is drawing consistent enough red zone usage. Schultz, meanwhile, is now the No. 5 passing game option for a quarterback in Andy Dalton who never really set the seam ablaze in Cincinnati. (Although that could be blamed on Tyler Eifert’s injury history.) … With 17 targets in his past two games, Austin Hooper is suddenly back in the low-end TE1 mix. … Tyler Higbee is averaging three targets and 33 yards. Gerald Everett’s Week 5 was far bigger than any 2020 Higbee effort. … Just as Rob Gronkowski slightly revives, Cameron Brate has entered the picture to steal targets. … For whatever reason, the Colts want to feature Trey Burton over Mo Alie-Cox, who leads all tight ends in yards per route run by a wide margin. Life isn’t fair.

