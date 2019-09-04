Rankings Bubble Talk: Who is on the cusp of the Rivals100?

Mjizhiborb1kzon22b4m

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Our daily offerings of rankings stories continues today with a question to all Rivals analysts: Who is one player currently inside the Rivals250 that you can see making a move into the Rivals100 after this season leading up to the next rankings meeting? The answers are below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Who is closest to gaining a fifth star?



ROB CASSIDY, SOUTHEAST ANALYST: Tyreak Sapp

Class-of-2021 star Tyreak Sapp is certainly a name tow watch here. The Florida commit isn't the longest defensive end in the country, but his raw power and relative quickness makes him an interesting prospect. His high school team plays a challenging schedule, and how he fares against other FBS-bound prospects will tell us a lot about where he is from a developmental standpoint.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR: Trey Wedig

I’m looking at Trey Wedig because you can’t go wrong with a nasty Wisconsin lineman and I like his upside quite a bit. I think he could have a big season and slide into the R250.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WISCONSIN FANS AT BADGERBLITZ.COM

Read More