Rankings all 14 SEC teams after two weeks of play

The top teams in the SEC won with relative ease this week, but plenty of action took place across the conference, including the first conference game of the year between Missouri and Kentucky.

Alabama and Georgia once again breezed through what can be described as tune-up games, while Texas A&M struggled its way to a 2-0 record. Tennessee let the lead slip away against Pitt and Josh Heupel has his first loss as the Volunteers’ head coach.

Florida’s two-quarterback experiment continued, and Vanderbilt managed to get a win across another packed week of SEC football.

Here’s how the Southeastern Conference stacks up after Week 2.

Vanderbilt (1-1)

The Coloradoan

Last week's rank: 14 This week's game: Vanderbilt 24, Colorado State 21 Vandy got a win over Colorado State on Saturday after both teams lost to FCS programs in Week 1. The win isn't nearly enough to move the Commodores up the list, but it's a nice bounce back from a dismal showing last week. Stanford should be trouble next week.

South Carolina (2-0)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's rank: 11 This week's game: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17 After beating up FCS Eastern Illinois last week, South Carolina was pushed to the limit by ECU. Zeb Noland struggled at quarterback early and it took a defensive score to get the team back on track. A 36-yard field goal sealed the comeback for the Gamecocks but Georgia won't have too tough a time with them next week.

Tennessee (1-1)

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Last week's rank: 9 This week's game: Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34 Tennessee's defense and special teams had them dominating Pittsburgh early, but the momentum completely swung in favor of the Panthers by the half. Joe Milton looked bad at quarterback before exiting with an injury, and Hendon Hooker was unable to lead a comeback as his backup. Heupel needs a different quarterback to run the offense he likes.

Story continues

Mississippi State (2-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's rank: 13 This week's game: Mississippi State 24, NC State 10 The Bulldogs picked things up this week after a close win against LA Tech to start the season. Mississippi State's defense held NC State to 10 points after the Wolfpack put up 45 against USF in Week 1. Quarterback Will Rogers put up nearly 300 yards in the air as well. Memphis should be another good test next week.

Missouri (1-1)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's rank: 10 This week's game: Missouri 28, Kentucky 35 Missouri fought hard against Kentucky but a weak run defense led to a loss on Saturday. Connor Bazelak and Tyler Badie are solid on offense but the Tigers could still use a few more weapons on that side of the ball. A conference loss is rough, but losing to an out-of-conference program (we're looking at you Tennessee) hurts more.

LSU (1-1)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's rank: 8 This week's game: LSU 34, McNeese State 7 LSU drops a spot this week despite picking up the win. Other SEC teams had more impressive wins, and the Tigers didn't play a strong enough opponent to warrant any special consideration. The defense looked a lot better for LSU, while the offense could still use some work. Central Michigan should be easy next week. Then comes conference play against Mississippi State.

Kentucky (2-0)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's rank: 7 This week's game: Kentucky 35, Missouri 28 It would be nice to be able to rank Kentucky a bit higher, but Kentucky won by just one touchdown against Missouri. The offense looked strong once again as UK grabbed the first conference win of the season, but they drop a spot in the conference power rankings thanks to a big jump by the next entrant on the list. It looks like the next test for the Wildcats will come from Florida in three weeks.

Arkansas (2-0)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's rank: 12 This week's game: Arkansas 40, Texas 21 The Razorbacks took down No. 15 Texas on Saturday and landed at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll. The Coaches Poll is a bit more bearish with Arkansas at No. 24, which is more in line with these rankings. As good as Kentucky was on the ground, Arkansas was better, and it moves them up a ton. Let's see what they can do against Texas A&M next week.

Auburn (2-0)

The Montgomery Advertiser

Last week's rank: 6 This week's game: Auburn 62, Alabama State 0 Auburn has handled Akron and Alabama State this season the way an SEC team should. Outscoring its opponents 112-10, Auburn gets the No. 6 spot again knowing full well they have to take on Penn State next Saturday. A loss against the Nittany Lions brings the Tigers back down to earth, but Auburn's offense looks too good right now.

Ole Miss (2-0)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's rank: 5 This week's game: Ole Miss 54, Austin Peay 17 It was the Matt Corrall show again for Ole Miss as the Rebels cruised to an easy win over Austin Peay. Tulane is up next week and shouldn't be a big problem, but the Green Wave did put up a good fight against Oklahoma in Week 1.

Texas A&M (2-0)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's rank: 3 This week's game: Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7 The Aggies struggled against Colorado this week and lost quarterback Haynes King to injury. Texas A&M may be ranked higher than Florida in the polls, but they looked far from being the better team on Saturday. If King is out for an extended period of time, the Aggies may not get out of their next game with a win.

Florida (2-0)

Gainesville Sun

Last week's rank: 4 This week's game: Florida 42, USF 20 Dan Mullen insists there is no quarterback controversy at Florida, but the rise of Anthony Richardson is hard to deny as Emory Jones continues to flounder against average teams. When things went right against USF, Florida looked like a juggernaut on offense. A weak second half stopped things from being a complete massacre Alabama is next week. The big question is whether or not the uncertainty in the passing game will be Florida's undoing.

Georgia (2-0)

Brett Davis/Getty Images

Last week's rank: 2 This week's game: Georgia 56, UAB 7 If Georgia's defense holding Clemson to one score wasn't enough for you last week, the Bulldogs lit up the scoreboard with a backup quarterback this week. Stetson Bennett took over for an injured JT Daniels and threw for five touchdowns and no interceptions. With its offense looking just as strong as its defense, Georgia looks to be one of the scariest teams in all of college football this year. Alabama is still No. 1 but the gap closed a bit this week.

Alabama (2-0)

Gary Cosby Jr.

Last week's rank: 1 This week's game: Alabama 48, Mercer 14 The defense is a bit banged up and this wasn't the 60-point blowout we're used to seeing from Alabama against a team like Mercer, but is anyone going to say the Crimson Tide is anything but No. 1? I didn't think so. Florida hosts Alabama next week and it'll be the first real game for both teams. If the Gators can take advantage and upset the Crimson Tide, then everything changes. [listicle id=53259]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1

1

1

1

1