Ranking the Yankees' options for final rotation spot heading into spring training

Domingo German/Deivi Garcia/Clarke Schmidt

For the most part, the Yankees don’t have many position battles entering spring training in a few weeks. The outfield is pretty set, with Clint Frazier maybe the only question mark. DJ LeMahieu re-signing shores up the infield with Luke Voit, Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela all returning. And though he struggled in 2020, Gary Sanchez is likely the Opening Day catcher once again with Kyle Higashioka also on the depth chart.

While the positions might be set in stone, the starting rotation is anything but that. GM Brian Cashman brought in some more depth, yet there isn’t a definitive answer on what to expect with many high-risk, high-reward pitchers currently on the roster.

Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon were added to work behind Gerrit Cole. Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton weren’t really considered. Jordan Montgomery is still on the roster, too. So while that should be the first four in the rotation – injuries and poor play from anyone albeit Cole could warrant a change from manager Aaron Boone – the fifth rotation spot is truly up for grabs.

And there is a load of quality options vying for that spot in Tampa.

So, with that in mind, let’s rank the best options for that final rotation slot heading into camp and see if it is how the competition shakes out come Opening Day:

Domingo German

Even though he’s one year removed from the game due to his domestic violence suspension, German does have the upper hand considering his solid 2019 season.

He owned a 4.03 ERA over 27 games, but had 18 wins in that span of 143 innings on the mound. His velocity was consistently in the upper 90s and he didn’t care who was at the plate – German was attacking hitters at all times.

The Yankees have been adamant that German has been entirely regretful for what caused his suspension, and Cashman himself said that it isn’t just going to be thrown to the wayside what occurred. But German has shown himself working out on social media and gearing up to prove himself again this year.

If he can perform the way he did in 2019, he’d likely be the Yankees’ best option to round out the rotation.

Deivi Garcia

Cashman is relying on his young arms in case the high-ceiling method doesn’t work, and the top one in many eyes is this guy right here.

Garcia had a little more than a cup of coffee with the Yanks to make his MLB debut in 2020. He started six games (34.1 innings), owning a 4.98 ERA. The 5-foot-9 hurler was applauded by teammates and coaches for his aggression at hitters, using his nasty off-speed stuff to get hitters out. The control wasn’t all there, though, so that will need some work to sustain a role in MLB.

But the arsenal is there and the 21-year-old will be giving everyone a run for their money in Tampa because he could easily win out the starting role depending on how his spring training starts go.

Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt had a rough go in his MLB debut last season compared to Garcia, which is why he’s down one spot on this list. Allowing five runs in 6.1 innings of work over three games wasn’t the way he wanted to start things off, but there’s also a reason scouts and experts believe Schmidt is still one of the best prospects in all of baseball.

His stuff on the mound is electric when it’s on, with a tough slider-changeup combo to go along with his four-seamer. Schmidt is still projected to be a solid back-end rotation piece at least for the Yankees. Is it this season? He’s got some tough competition ahead of him to make it so.

Michael King

King is the final young arm on the list here, and could intrigue the Yankees depending on how he performs. But the Yanks actually used him over Schmidt at first due to his summer camp outings that proved he could set down hitters like Aaron Judge and others in the lineup.

He didn’t fare well in 2020, though, with a 7.76 ERA over nine games (26.2 innings). He allowed five homers and had 11 walks to 26 strikeouts, as location of his pitches were either out of the zone or in the middle of the plate.

Gitters or not, the 25-year-old will likely have an uphill climb when games begin later this month.