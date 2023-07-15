Ranking the WRs the Colts will play in 2023

There is a plethora of talented wide receivers that are on the schedule for the Indianapolis Colts.

The young cornerback group for Indy will be thrown in the fire against a gauntlet of the best players that play receiver in the NFL.

For this list, I took the top three receivers on each team’s depth chart and cut it down to the top 15 that the Colts will play in 2023.

Here they are:

It’s a season of change for Adam Thielen after he was released by the Minnesota Vikings and ended up signing with the Carolina Panthers. The veteran is in the back nine of his career but he does have the fourth most total touchdowns (30) among all receivers since 2020.

Diontae Johnson has the fifth-most receptions (281) and is tied for the second-most two-point conversions (three) among receivers since 2020. Even though Johnson had the ball in his hands 93 times in 2023, he finished the season without a touchdown.

Christian Kirk is coming off the best season of his five-year NFL career in his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had a career-high in receptions (84), receiving yards (1,108), and touchdowns (eight).

Michael Thomas’ career path has been quite an interesting one. After having one of the most productive starts to a career and being considered a top-five receiver in the league, he has only appeared in 10 games since 2020. Thomas should be higher on this list but until he has to prove he’s healthy and his level of play hasn’t fallen off.

Drake London found his stride and finished the final five games of his rookie season on a strong note. He averaged 85.6 receiving YPG and 49.4% of his receiving yards for the entire season came in those five contests.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave quickly became the top option in the New Orleans Saints’ passing attack in his rookie season. In his first year in the league, he grabbed 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns.

There is no question that OBJ is one of the best receivers in the NFL when he’s on the field. The last time we saw him he was on his way to potentially winning the Super Bowl MVP before tearing his ACL. The Baltimore Ravens are betting on a healthy Beckham Jr. to give Lamar Jackson a legit receiving threat in the offense.

Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Ridley is making his return since taking time away for his mental health and then missing last season due to being suspended for gambling. Ridley will be looking to get his career back on track to being one of the elite receivers at the position.

In Amari Cooper’s first season with the Cleveland Browns, he finished with 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. His receiving yards are the most he’s had in a season since 2019 and the second most he’s had in his eight years in the NFL.

Chris Godwin has dealt with injuries over the last few years that have caused him to miss nine games. Despite missing time, since 2020, Godwin has the seventh most receptions (267) and the ninth-highest receiving YPG (72.3) among all receivers.

There are a good number of NFL teams where Tee Higgins would be their No. 1 receiver. In his first three seasons, he has 215 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the most consistent receivers in the league is Mike Evans. He owns the NFL record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career. Evans’ streak is at nine seasons in a row and he has his eyes set on Jerry Rice’s record of 11 seasons in a row with 1,000 receiving yards.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase made an immediate impact in the NFL because of his chemistry with Joe Burrow from his LSU days. In two seasons he’s collected 168 receptions for 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns. Chase can make the claim as the best receiver in the league in Year 3.

Just two seasons ago Cooper Kupp earned a receiving triple crown which was just the fifth time that has happened in NFL history. His 2021 performance earned him the Offensive Player of the Year award and became the third receiver in league history to claim that honor. Kupp is working his way back from an ankle injury that derailed his 2023 season.

Since 2020 Davante Adams is one of four receivers that have 315+ receptions, 4,100+ receiving yards, and 25+ touchdowns. He is also one of four receivers that have at least five 150 receiving-yard performances in the regular season in that time frame.

