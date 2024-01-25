Ranking Wisconsin’s best moments against Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan teams

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is gone to the NFL.

He took the Los Angeles Chargers job last night, leaving the Michigan program after a legendary tenure.

Harbaugh had been flirting with the NFL for years. Two years ago it was the Vikings, last year it was the Broncos. Now it’s the Chargers that finally get him to jump.

He departs Michigan after an 89-25 record, three-straight Big Ten titles, three-straight College Football Playoff appearances and a National Championship.

This is obviously a Wisconsin football site. So we came together to rank Wisconsin’s best moments against Michigan during the Jim Harbaugh era. Believe it or not, there were plenty:

Red Zone defense sets the tone for a dominant afternoon (2019)

FUMBLE!@BadgerFootball gets a big takeaway in the red zone to stop Michigan in their tracks. pic.twitter.com/zurSnYxRdz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

The offensive highlights from that afternoon steal the spotlight. But the defense was terrific, forcing four Michigan turnovers.

Red Zone defense again, this against Michigan QB Brandon Peters (2017)

The old Michigan vs Wisconsin battles were 17-14 type football games where every point was crucial. There are other plays from this game to come, but this one is often.

Paul Chryst Artistry (2017)

This play is a beauty. It, in essence, sealed a win to improve the team to 11-0 for the first time ever.

The funniest interception of all time (2020)

Wisconsin played Joe Milton once upon a time…#neverforget pic.twitter.com/M3tYOwLDPn — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) December 31, 2022

Leo Chenal didn’t have to move an inch to catch this football. It ignited what became a 49-11 beatdown — also the Badgers’ last win over the Wolverines.

Nick Nelson's punt return (2017)

It's Michigan Week. The last time @BadgerFootball hosted the Wolverines, in 2017, Nick Nelson (@Nickcityy) got things started. pic.twitter.com/uNP7q4wW0R — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) September 16, 2019

Nobody in the building knew what the heck was going on until Nelson broke free and ran toward the end zone. This and the Pryor rushing touchdown were the big plays from this memorable win.

Vintage Jonathan Taylor (2019)

Jonathan Taylor is a big play waiting to happen. Already up to 143 rushing yards an 2 TDs against Michigan. pic.twitter.com/ljoFMWzF27 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 21, 2019

Giving Jonathan Taylor green grass is not the best strategy. This run came right after the aforementioned fumble, which all generally ignited a blowout win and one of the best days of Badger fandom in the last decade.

Jack Coan breaks the game open (2019)

This is my favorite Wisconsin vs Michigan moment by a landslide. Jack Coan somehow looks like Lamar Jackson while breaking open a win and showing the conference that this Badger team was legit.

Would we all like a do-over of the second half of the 2019 Big Ten title game? Of course. But this moment had me thinking it could be the year.

