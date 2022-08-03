Ranking where the Cincinnati Reds' new prospects stack up in the organization

The Cincinnati Reds are relying on their farm system to push them back into playoff contention whether that’s in a couple of years or it requires an even longer rebuild.

Some of that has already started at the Major League level. Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson quickly carved out big roles as rookies in 2021. This year, it’s been an opportunity for rookie starters Nick Lodolo, Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft to learn how to pitch in the big leagues together.

After acquiring 10 prospects at the trade deadline, including three ranked inside of Baseball America’s top-100 list, the Reds hope that will speed up the rebuild and reshape the roster with more upside. They added several shortstops, which should improve the organization’s athleticism.

Here’s a ranking of the 10 prospects:

Mar 16, 2022; USA; Seattle Mariners Noelvi Marte poses for a 2022 MLB portrait. Mandatory Credit: MLB photos via USA TODAY Sports

1. SS Noelvi Marte, 20, High-A. From Seattle in Luis Castillo trade.

He’s ranked as Baseball America’s No. 46 overall prospect. There’s a chance his defense moves him off shortstop, but he’s still a top-rated prospect for his bat. He hit .365 with eight doubles, nine homers and 32 RBI in his last 29 games prior to the trade.

2. SS Edwin Arroyo, 19, Single-A. From Seattle in Castillo trade.

A second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, he’s ranked No. 47 overall by Baseball America. He’s expected to stick at shortstop and his potential will be determined by his bat. He batted .315 with six doubles, two triples, one homer and 17 RBI in 20 games in July with eight stolen bases in eight attempts.

Mar 15, 2022; USA; Minnesota Twins Spencer Steer poses for a 2022 MLB portrait. Mandatory Credit: MLB photos via USA TODAY Sports

3. INF Spencer Steer, 24, Triple-A. From Minnesota in Tyler Mahle trade.

He’s emerged as a highly-rated prospect over the last two years as he’s begun to hit for more power. Rated No. 97 overall on Baseball America’s list, he hit .307 with 13 doubles, eight homers and 30 RBI in 35 games at Double-A before he was promoted in late May. What sticks out about him is he’s hitting for more power without sacrificing his approach, hitting 20 homers this year with 42 walks and 66 strikeouts in 388 total plate appearances.

San Diego Padres infielder Victor Acosta during spring training workouts at the San Diego Padres Spring Training Complex on March 15, 2022.

4. SS Victor Acosta, 18, Rookie Complex League. From San Diego in Brandon Drury trade.

Acosta is several years from the majors, but he has tremendous upside with an elite arm, good speed and a chance for above-average power. He signed for $1.8 million as an international free agent and was rated No. 11 in the Padres farm system. He’s hitting .243 with three doubles, two triples, two homers and 11 RBI in 32 games in rookie ball.

Mar 19, 2022; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Levi Stoudt (72) on the mound against the Los Angeles Dodges during spring training at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

5. RHP Levi Stoudt, 24, Double-A. From Seattle in Castillo trade.

It’s been an inconsistent season for Stoudt, but at his best, he’s a guy with four pitches who can hit the upper-90s with his fastball. He was ranked No. 10 in the Mariners’ farm system, though he’s posted a 5.28 ERA through 18 starts at Double-A. He’ll need to improve his consistency to reach his starter upside.

6. LHP Steven Hajjar, 21, Single-A. From Minnesota in Mahle trade.

Rated as the No. 11 prospect in the Twins’ system, Hajjar has performed well in Single-A with a 2.89 ERA in 12 starts and 71 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings. He’s walking 4.5 batters per nine innings, which he’ll need to cut down to remain a starter.

May 28, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma St. third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (24) runs towards home plate against West Virginia during the Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

7. 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 22, Double-A. From Minnesota in Mahle trade.

There are some evaluators who believe he has the highest upside among the players the Reds added in the Mahle trade. Encarnacion-Strand is hitting .302 with 25 homers, 25 doubles and 85 RBI in 87 games this year. His defense may require a move to first base, but all he’s done is hit since he was drafted last year.

8. RHP Andrew Moore, 22, Single-A. From Seattle in Castillo trade.

He’s a little older for Single-A, but he’s been dominant as a 14th-round pick in last year’s draft. Moore, a reliever, had a 1.95 ERA in 32 1/3 innings with 58 strikeouts and 17 walks. Rated No. 26 in the Mariners’ system, his fastball can reach above 100 mph and he features a power slider.

9. CF Héctor Rodríguez, 18, Rookie Complex League. From New York Mets in Tyler Naquin trade.

Rodríguez runs well and he has a good bat-to-ball approach. He’s already played two games for the Reds’ rookie-level team and he’s 3-for-7 with two triples, two stolen bases, one walk and zero strikeouts. International signees usually aren’t ranked unless they sign for high bonuses until they reach Single-A.

10. RHP José Acuña, 19, Single-A. From New York Mets in Naquin trade.

The Reds like Acuña’s upside because he had a velocity jump on his fastball this year and he’s still adding strength. He’s made three starts in Single-A, two for the Mets and one for the Reds, and his pitching line reads: 13 innings, eight hits, one earned run, five walks and 18 strikeouts.

