Ranking the Week 6 rookie quarterback performances

Another week down, another week to evaluate the performances of the multiple rookie starting quarterbacks in the league. We once again saw a mixed bag from all the rookies, but also saw some flashes.

Let’s take a look at each rookie and rank their Week 6 performances from best to worst:

1. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are cementing more and more with each week that goes by that they hit a stud of a player in their rookie quarterback. Stroud has remained at the top of this list each week and shows little sign of slowing down, proving himself to be one of the most productive quarterbacks in the entire league. Stroud faced his toughest challenge yet against an elite New Orleans Saints defense, but did just enough to put the underdog Texans over the top. Even with his first turnover of the season Stroud looked poised and in control of this offense. Stroud is the clear front runner in the offensive rookie of the year race.

When observing the Carolina Panthers it certainly appears that Bryce Young is one of the few bright spots on that entire roster currently, and is working with what is one of the worst combinations of offensive lines and receivers in the league. This week against the Miami Dolphins Young showed off some of the skillset that made him the number one overall pick, methodically pushing the ball down the field to jump up to a 14-0 lead. Ultimately the Panthers were just very much overmatched by the talent of the Dolphins, and Young did make a few mistakes here and there, but it is a welcome sign that he is improving.

A surprise entry onto this list, Bagent saw action late into the game versus the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday due to a Justin Fields injury. Bagent players surprisingly well in limited snaps, completing 10 of 14 passes before ultimately throwing an interception to seal the game on a desperation throw. We may see more of Bagent in the future if Fields’ injury does linger.

