Ranking the Week 11 rookie quarterback performances

Another week down, another week to evaluate the performances of the multiple rookie starting quarterbacks in the league. We once again saw a mixed bag from all the rookies, but also saw some flashes from some newcomers.

Let’s take a look at each rookie and rank their Week 11 performances from best to worst:

1. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Was there ever any doubt? CJ Stroud lands at the top of the list once again with another stellar performance and yet another big win for this upstart Houston Texans team. Stroud did experience his first multiple interception week but it was evened out by the rest of his performance that ultimately resulted in victory over the Cardinals.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about a turnaround. Last week rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito looked like a fish out of water against the Dallas Cowboys, but a visit from the division rival Washington Commanders seemed to fix his woes. DeVito flashed some serious arm talent dropping dimes all over the field and ending up with three touchdowns on the day. It was refreshing to see that level of play for a Giants quarterback and we hope he can follow it up this week.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders seriously let their rookie quarterback sling the rock last week with a whopping 41 attempts in the eventual loss to the Dolphins. Aidan O’Connell looked functional with plenty of high level throws, but ultimately cost his team with three interceptions on the day. O’Connell should maintain the starting role and hopefully show signs of being “The Guy” in the coming weeks.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It’s certainly been a brutal couple of weeks for the number one overall pick who has seemingly been regressing over the last month. Bryce Young ran into a buzz saw of a defense that took advantage of the rookie and his lack of talent surrounding him. It never felt like a competitive game and it never felt like Young had a chance. Something has got to give in the coming weeks with Carolina’s quarterback or heads are going to start to roll.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire