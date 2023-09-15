Ranking Week 1 rookie quarterback performances

Week one is off the ground in the NFL and we got our initial peek at one of the most prolific quarterback classes in recent memory. While they did not blow the roof off the expectations presented, these rookies performed admirably in their professional debut.

Let’s take a look at each rookie and rank their Week 1 performances from best to worst:

The false narrative about Anthony Richardson being “raw” out of Florida has fallen flat on its face out of the gate, as Richardson had a stellar week one performance that showcased his awesome physical skillset. Head coach Shane Steichen trusted Richardson throughout the game, asking his rookie quarterback to throw the ball 37 times, which ultimately resulted in 223 yards and a touchdown with one interception on the afternoon.

Richardson also showed off his excellent athletic abilities, toting the rock ten times for forty yards and a touchdown. Richardson looked every bit the player he was out of Florida, only better, and with the pace he is on he could walk away with the offensive rookie of the year. Indianapolis is going to be a sneaky good team, and Richardson is a huge reason why.

Right out of the gates, it is fair to say that the Houston Texans don’t exactly have the most talented team around quarterback CJ Stroud. Despite the lack of talent, Stroud looked stable and experienced in his first start against a vaunted Baltimore Ravens defense. Houston asked their second overall pick to throw the ball a whopping 44 times, and Stroud took it in strides with over 200 yards passing and zero turnovers on the day.

Despite it being a blowout loss to Baltimore, there has to be optimism in the building for the future of the Texans, as Stroud looked calm, cool, and collected throughout the game, and added some of that athleticism scouts craved with a nice touchdown run on the day. If Stroud has to throw it 40 times a game, he could be in for a long season, but the development of the young rookie will be priceless on a team that is trending up.

In a game that seemed like Carolina didn’t want to win, they gave a proverbial Plaxico Burress performance by shooting themselves in the foot (not the leg). Bryce Young and the Panthers were largely in the game versus Atlanta, but multiple turnovers by rookie Bryce Young to the newly acquired Atlanta safety Jessie Bates all but sealed what should have been a close game in the season opener versus their division rivals.

Outside of the turnovers, Young looked functional, lacking that elite playmaking presence he had with Alabama, but clearly showing an understanding of his offense. Young and the Panthers will need to hit the reset button on their season as they head off to face another division rival in the New Orleans Saints.

