Ranking the Vikings’ biggest offseason needs after the Bashaud Breeland signing

The Vikings have shored up a lot of needs throughout this offseason.

Recently, Minnesota signed Bashaud Breeland. That gives the team four solid corners who can come in and play at a starting-caliber level. This will help them if the Vikings cornerback group struggles with durability.

However, the team still has some needs it can address. Sure, the Vikings aren’t made of cap space at this point in the offseason. But neither are a lot of teams, and there are still some enticing free agents who probably want to see the field in 2021.

Here are three positions of need for the Vikings:

Defensive end

Dec 23, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly (91) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-403397 ORIG FILE ID: 20191223_sal_ai9_9839.JPG

For the Vikings, defensive end remains a position that the team did not really prioritize this offseason. Sure, Minnesota signed Stephen Weatherly and drafted two defensive ends who could maybe pan out. But outside of Danielle Hunter, there are still a lot of question marks at edge rusher. Even with Hunter, it's not a given that he will come back and be the player he was in 2018 and 2019.

Wide receiver

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe (12) runs for a touchdown ahead of Detroit Lions free safety Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

After Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson on the depth chart, the Vikings' wide receiver group falls off. Bisi Johnson, Chad Beebe and Ihmir Smith-Marsette can all be options, but it would be great if the team was able to upgrade.

Tight end

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) pulls in a pass against New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kwon Alexander in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Story continues

This one may surprise some people, on account of Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin. While Conklin has played well in limited reps, Minnesota could possibly use an upgrade at tight end 2. Remember, the Vikings had an established tight end one in Kyle Rudolph and that didn't stop the team from taking Irv Smith Jr. With two good tight ends, the Vikings offense could change in complexion. Conklin is serviceable, but I'm not so sure the team could count on him for a stellar year.

1

1