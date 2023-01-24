Ranking the Vikings biggest needs this offseason

The 2023 offseason is here and it has already raised a lot of questions about the future of the Minnesota Vikings. What is the Vikings’ plan for the future? It’s something that we will be diving into all off-season.

As we approach the first activities of the offseason calendar in the Senior Bowl, understanding the needs of the Vikings will make a difference in how you look at the process of the offseason.

Here are the Vikings’ needs ranked from 10-1.

10. Offensive tackle

The one position where the Vikings are currently set at for the future is at offensive tackle. Christian Darrisaw is entering his third season and Brian O’Neill will be entering his sixth and both players are under the age of 28.

They do need to fortify the position behind those two, as both Blake Brandel and Oli Udoh are free agents this offseason. Vederian Lowe is in line to be the swing tackle, but they would be smart to fortify the position with a veteran, especially with O’Neill coming off of a partially torn Achilles tendon.

9. Safety

The safety position is looking really good, but could move up the list if the Vikings choose to move on from Harrison Smith for salary cap reasons this offseason. The Vikings invested a top pick at the position this past year in Lewis Cine and he should be ready for offseason workouts and the start of the 2023 season.

Outside of those two, Camryn Bynum played well opposite of Smith this season and Josh Metellus will be entering the last season of his rookie contract and even earned the honor of captain at the end of the year. With how cornerback is shaping up, safety isn’t where you want to spend your resources.

8. Tight end

The Vikings addressed the tight end position by acquiring T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline and he proved to be an excellent addition to the roster. He will eventually get a long-term extension and be the Vikings star tight end for years to come.

Behind him is a slightly different story. Irv Smith Jr. is likely to leave as a free agent and Nick Muse is primed to step up in a bigger role. They will need to add a third player at the position which could likely be Johnny Mundt.

7. Quarterback

This position is two-fold. If the Vikings choose to move on from Kirk Cousins this offseason, it spikes up to first or second. For this exercise, it doesn’t rank higher because we expect Cousins to be the quarterback of this team until the organization shows their cards to be different.

What they do need to do is add both a quarterback of the future at some point in the draft and a backup. Nick Mullens is a free agent that I’m sure the Vikings would like to bring back. They also should draft a quarterback in the draft and try to develop him. The NFL saw players like Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson see some success after being rookie seventh-round picks and the Vikings would be wise to keep throwing darts at the position in hopes of finding a gem.

6. Linebacker

The linebacker position will be interesting in how the Vikings approach it. Brian Asamoah will likely be starting at linebacker for the Vikings, but who will be starting with him? Whether the Vikings retain one of Eric Kendricks or Jordan Hicks.

The linebacker position does have some guys on day two that are worth investing in, but a free agent is a more likely solution for the Vikings and a day three option to develop.

5. Interior offensive line

How the Vikings approach the interior of the offensive line is going to be fascinating. Garrett Bradbury is a free agent, Ezra Cleveland is set to be a free agent after 2023 and Ed Ingram is coming off of a rough year. They could easily nee to replace all three positions over the next two offseasons depending on how things go.

They will need to either re-sign both Bradbury and Cleveland or start working on replacing them both. There aren’t a lot of inexpensive options in free agency, but the draft has some talented players on day two.

4. Running back

This position is in a massive position of flux this offseason. The Vikings could save nearly $8 million by moving on from him this offseason. Along with the future of Cook not being guaranteed, Alexander Mattison is also a free agent. That leaves just Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler on the roster.

Luckily, both the free agent and draft classes are loaded with talent. The Vikings would be smart to sign a back for less than $5 million per season and draft one early on day three to be that second option or at the very least compete for carries.

3. EDGE rusher

What is the future at edge for the Vikings? Za’Darius Smith has a chance to be a cap casualty and the future for Danielle Hunter after this season is far from certain. They will need to decide how they want to approach the position and that could be determined with a new defensive coordinator.

Along with Smith and Hunter, D.J. Wonnum could be a cap casualty as well as Smith with him set to make $2.9+ million and none of it is guaranteed. Patrick Jones II had some flashes late in the season, but investing an asset higher than a third-round pick for the first time since 2005 would be smart for a team that needs a pass rush in the worst way.

2. Cornerback

The Vikings do need to address cornerback, but do they need to invest their top resource in the draft to get one? I don’t think they do.

In 2023, they have three cornerbacks on the roster in Cameron Dantzler, 2022 second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. and 2022 fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans. They need to add talent and depth to that group, but they can do that in free agency and spend a later draft pick on the position.

Bring back Duke Shelley on a decent contract and consider an immediate upgrade with a player like Byron Murphy. That gives you five corners that you would feel good about playing. They will need to add a slot or have one of these guys move there, but that strengthens up your cornerback room without having to force the position with your first pick.

1. Wide receiver

The Vikings have one of the best wide receivers in the league, if not the best in Justin Jefferson. While he can dominate at any time, he can’t do it by himself every week. He needs a true running mate and Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn aren’t it.

They could move on from Thielen and Osborn will be a free agent after the season ends. That leaves the Vikings needing to potentially replace both of them over the next two off-seasons. This draft class is filled with starting-caliber receivers from the end of the first round all through day two. Getting one of them who can be a field stretcher or developing Jalen Nailor into that spot and getting another talented weapon is something that the Vikings should prioritize in the draft come April.

