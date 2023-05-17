Ranking the Vikings’ best prime-time games in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the more popular teams in primetime for the 2023 season. The league gave them five prime time games, which tied for 5th in the league. Four teams have six prime time games this season.

Among the prime time games, which ones are the best of the bunch? We ranked them from one to five with one being the best.

1. Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 | December 31st | Sunday Night Football

Yes, the Packers are without Aaron Rodgers and they don’t have the cache of past teams, but this is still a classic black-and-blue rivalry that could help decide the division. The Vikings finish the season with three games against the NFC North with the Packers in between two games against the Detroit Lions.

2. Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 | September 14th | Thursday Night Football

The intrigue of this game is that it’s at the beginning of the season. The Eagles will have only three days worth of tape to judge what Brian Flores’ defense is going to be. The unknown with this game is where the excitement lies.

3. San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 | October 23rd | Monday Night Football

Who will play quarterback for the 49ers? There is a real chance that it’s Sam Darnold. If that’s the case, you should feel better about the Vikings’ chances. If it ends up being Trey Lance, this will be a very difficult matchup. The 49ers are an extremely well-coached team that will provide multiple challenges for the Vikings.

4. Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 | November 19th | Sunday Night Football

Sean Payton was hired to be the Broncos head coach to get the most out of Russell Wilson and the talented group of pass catchers that they have in Denver. By week 11, we will know if that will work or if Wilson is truly shot. If the experiment works, the Vikings will have their hands full with a brilliant offensive mind and a talented football team.

5. Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 | November 27th | Monday Night Football

As it was with the Vikings hosting the Packers on Sunday Night Football, they get another black-and-blue matchup at home in prime time against the Chicago Bears. They are still rebuilding, but the Bears have put together some intriguing pieces that could make this game a challenge.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire